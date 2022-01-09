Hundreds march in Montreal against COVID-19 health measures, vaccine mandates

Hundreds of Quebecerstouks took to the streets of Montreal’s Old Port on Saturday to protest COVID-19 health measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, particularly the return of the curfew as well as the expansion of the vaccination passport.

Most of the demonstrators were without masks and did not respect the rules of physical distancing. Many waved flags and posters denouncing the health measures imposed by the provincial government, including the eventual request to receive a third dose of the vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated.

“We are here today because we know enough is enough and we want our rights and freedoms back,” Maxime Bernier, leader of the Federal People’s Party of Canada, said in a video on Twitter. He joined the protest and called for an end to the 22:00 curfew and vaccination mandates.

“There is no compelling case for mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19,” he said in a Tweet. “Mandatory vaccine policies are an open tool aimed at covering up government incompetence.”

The protest came after Quebec reported 2,296 people in hospital, an increase of 163 from the previous day and 44 new deaths on Saturday.

About 15,928 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, but this number represents only those reported to the Quebec government and does not account for the limited availability of PCR tests or the use of home testing kits.

Montreal police said they were not arrested and tickets were not distributed in protest.