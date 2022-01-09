Omicron’s rapid spread sheds light on social inequalities in Canada: experts – National

While parts of Canada are seeing a dizzying increase in COVID-19 activity amid the rapid spread of Omicron, experts say the highly transmissible variant is training a focus on social inequalities across the country.

Dr. Amit Arya, a palliative care physician in Mississauga, Ont., Says Omicron’s growth continues to tell “a tale of two pandemics – rich and poor”, with those who can afford to better defend themselves against those I cant.

Arya said lower-income populations often do not have the funds to purchase upgraded masks or rapid antigen tests, nor can they easily take time off to isolate themselves or receive their booster doses.

Read more: Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

“If you have money, you are able to afford the protection you need to survive and be safe,” he said.

The story goes down the ad

Essential workers carried the burden of COVID-19 infections during the wave led by Canada’s Delta last spring, and Arya said low-wage workers are likely to experience some of them again.

As provinces reduce eligibility for PCR testing, he noted that private testing companies in Ontario, which may offer same-day results for those willing to pay $ 160 or more for the service, further show a revenue sharing in how people can deal with COVID -19.

Risk profiles have also changed along economic lines throughout the pandemic, Arya said, but the more transmissible variant of the Omicron virus could make them worse.

“(Essential workers) by definition have to leave home to work,” he said. “They can take public transport to work, they can employ about 400 people in a distribution center … many frontline workers are racist, they are immigrants to Canada, they are more likely to live in families with many generations of vulnerable elderly and children who have not been vaccinated. ”

The story goes down the ad

Cynthia Carr, an epidemiologist in Winnipeg, said while everything is true, the increased spread of Omicron makes it harder for everyone, regardless of economic status, to avoid exposure.

The difference with lower income groups, however, is what happens after they become infected.

“I think it ‘s shifting in terms of probably everyone carrying the most weight, but with days of illness and isolation, here’ s the difference,” she said. “If I am infected, I am lucky and fully vaccinated. “I can get sick easily, if I’m sick, and I can keep working because I’m at home.”

















1:48

COVID-19: Canada’s chief doctor says ‘we should not dismiss’ Omicron in terms of severity





COVID-19: Canada’s chief doctor says ‘we should not dismiss’ Omicron in terms of case severity 17 December 2021



Carr said efforts to get sick days could be further impacted if low-income workers could not take a test to prove to their employer that they have COVID-19. Arya added that there could be downstream effects with insurance companies if people develop long-term symptoms of COVID and need to reap long-term disability benefits, but do not have a test that shows they have ever had the virus.

Trends When will the Omicron wave end? The data suggest it could happen soon, but experts are wary

Remember that mysterious cube of the moon? Scientists now know what it is

The story goes down the ad

Health experts have said vaccine boosters are the best way to protect against serious illness and death with Omicron, noting that those who have taken three doses are less likely to seek hospitalization.

Data from Health Canada show that approximately 16.5 percent of Canadians have had an additional dose of the vaccine since January 1, although some provinces have significantly increased their booster-focused immunization measures in recent weeks.

Dr. Andrew Boozary, who runs the Social Medicine Program at the University of Toronto Health Network, said that while many essential employees have taken two doses, taking the third dose has been slower.

“We have seen real inequalities in access to third doses,” he said.

Ontario reported 2,594 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 on Saturday, including 385 in intensive care, while Quebec reported 44 deaths attributed to the virus, its highest daily death toll in nearly a year.

The story goes down the ad

Figures from Atlantic Canada, meanwhile, show a steady increase in COVID-19 cases there, with hospitals reporting being close to or over capacity.

New Brunswick reported 80 hospitalizations Saturday, out of 69, with 17 patients in intensive care and 11 in ventilators.

Saturday’s hospitalization numbers in Ontario rose from the previous day’s number of 2,472 hospitalized patients and 338 in intensive care units.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 248 ICU patients have not been fully vaccinated or have an unknown immunization status and 137 are fully vaccinated. There were also 31 new virus-related deaths.

Ontario reported 13,362 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, but Ontario Public Health says the current number of cases is likely to be higher because of current testing policies that restrict access for many residents.

Read more: COVID-19 booster vaccine and tracker: How many Canadians have been vaccinated?

Quebec recorded an 11 percent increase in COVID-19-related hospital admissions of 2,296 patients – 163 more than the day before – including 245 people in intensive care, an increase of 16 from the day before. There were 15,928 new infections in Quebec.

The 44 deaths of the province, from 27 the day before, marks the worst figure since January 27, 2021 when it recorded 45.

The story goes down the ad

Nova Scotia reported 1,145 new cases of COVID-19, with the province saying it is now restricting contact tracking to long-term care facilities, health care facilities, correctional facilities, shelters and other group facilities.

New Brunswick had 421 new cases and one new death.

While Omicron is thought to cause less serious illness in most people, especially those who have been vaccinated, experts say characterizing the variant as “mild” can be problematic.

“You hear people say, ‘Why worry about Omicron? If you’re healthy and young, it’ s not a problem, it ‘s just a cold.’ “And po this is completely refuting the reality of millions of people in this country,” Boozary said.

“It’s that language and tone and full-fledged politics that is putting millions at risk.”

The story goes down the ad

Arya said it is “completely incorrect” to call Omicron mild, saying people should abandon the perception that the variant has transformed COVID-19 into the common cold or flu because not enough is known about the long-term consequences of the virus.

Arya said removing Omicron as mild has been “very harmful”, as is the notion by some that infection is inevitable due to the higher transmissibility of the variant.

“It focuses our policy responses on young and healthy people who are well and able to afford protection,” he said. “This is a big problem.”