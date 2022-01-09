The central space of the old Champlain bridge descends

If you drive over the new Champlain Bridge this weekend, you will notice a massive gap in its predecessor.

The removal of the 117-meter central stretch of the old bridge from Montreal to the South Coast began Thursday night before being pulled into two barges down the St. Louis River. Lawrence on Friday.

Workers removed the section, which weighed about 22 percent, using sockets and hydraulic cables before lowering it 33 feet into the barge down for several hours.

The federal agency operating the bridge said this step of the deconstruction process can only be completed this time of year, when there are no commercial shipping activities along the sea route.

The operation, which depended on low winds, was carried out by a crew of about 50 people.

“Nearly two years of detailed design, coordination and planning have gone into today’s reduction of the main space, which is a unique operation in Canada,” project director Fabrice Guedon said in a statement Thursday.

“Although this type of work is done occasionally around the world, it has never been done on this scale in Canada, especially in winter conditions and under the operational constraints of this project.

Large bridge space will be kept at a facility in Brossard until parts are dismantled in the spring, at which point they can be recycled for use in another project.

On December 31, applications for companies and organizations seeking to reuse old steel materials were closed. The winner is expected to be announced by spring, the federal agency said.

“90 percent of the 287 tons of material from the project will be recycled and reused,” said Oliver Vincent, an engineer with the project, in a video released by the federal agency on Thursday.

The deconstruction that began 18 months ago is now halfway through and has included the removal of 26 openings, 14 piers and four plinths from the old bridge.

The project is expected to be completed on time by its 2024 deadline, the federal agency added.