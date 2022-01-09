Some Nova Scotians on the third day without power since Friday’s storm





Some Nova Scotians are waking up again without electricity Sunday morning after a winter storm cut off power to thousands of homes and businesses on Friday. The first significant Easter of 2022 fell from five to 45 centimeters of wet snow throughout the province, with winds of 70-100 km / h. Strong winds and heavy snow cut off power to more than 66,000 Nova Scotia Power customers as of Friday night. The number of outages dropped steadily on Saturday , but about 10,000 were still waiting for restoration at the end of the day. From 08:00 this morning, the total snowfall is from Maritimes.

Large gradient of about 5 cm along the Atlantic coast up to 20-30 + cm for north north, south NB and PEI!

Landslides of 70-100 + km / h led to power outages and snow slides.

thank you @CoCoRaHSCanada volunteers!#nstuhi #nbstorm pic.twitter.com/7tcHCgp5DY –@ryansnoddon Matt Drover, a hurricane leader with Nova Scotia Power, said there are about 400 people working in the field to restore energy. “I want to thank everyone across the province for their patience,” Drover said. “It was definitely a big storm and we are working as quickly and safely as we can to get your energy back.” As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, about 6000 Nova Scotia Power customers are still without electricity. Most outages are in the communities along the Fundy Shore and in the Annapolis Valley. Due to delays in restoration, the Nova Scotia Office of Emergency Management set up several heating centers for people who needed a place to have a hot drink, charge their equipment, and get drinking water. Comfort centers were open in Canning, Greenwich, Port Lorne, Caledonia, Granville Ferry and Cornwallis Park, east of Digby. Rebecca Stevens, president of the Cornwallis Park Community Association, said their heating center served hot meals to about 30 people on Saturday. The vehicles are seen driving in turbulent winter weather in Halifax on Friday, January 7, 2022. (Craig Paisley / CBC) “We have always joined the community to be able to help everyone else and let everyone know that if they need something, they can always come to someone and we do our best to we can, “Stevens said early. Sunday. An overnight heating center was also set up at the Dartmouth East Community Center in Dartmouth on Saturday. According to Nova Scotia Power outage map , electricity is expected to be restored in most locations by 2pm on Sunday.

