COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

On Saturday, Quebec reported 2296 people in hospital (an increase of 163 from the day before), including 245 in intensive care (an increase of 16).

The province reported 15,928 new cases with COVID-19 and 44 new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 728,286 confirmed cases and 11,917 people are dead.

On Saturday, the province also reported a total of 15,805,240 doses of administered COVID-19 vaccine, including 100,892 in the last 24 hours.

89 percent of the qualified population in the province (age five and up) received one dose of the vaccine, 82 percent received two doses and 21 percent received three doses.

The new cases represent those reported only to the Quebec government. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of virus spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and the use of home testing kits.

Amid the Omicron wave, the professional order of Quebec doctors, the Collège des Mdecins du Qubec (CMQ) is urging the province to “increase the pace” of measures restricting public exposure to unvaccinated people.

“The vaccinated population can no longer suffer the restrictions of silent health measures, while the unvaccinated occupy one in two short-term beds and most intensive care beds,” wrote CMQ president Dr. Mauril Gaudreault in the newspaper on Saturday.

“The increase in hospitalization and triage means thousands of people are losing life-saving surgeries,” he said.

While the CMQ said it feels relieved to see more countries requiring mandatory vaccination, he says mandates need to be expanded to more businesses and public areas and the government needs to act faster.

The province recently announced that from January 18, provincial liquor and cannabis stores will join the list of places where vaccination testing is required. Quebec will eventually need a third dose of the vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated, although the deadline for that new measure has not been announced.

The province has more than 2,000 hospitalizations

For the first time since the pandemic began, there are over 2,000 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals.

With 20,000 workers out of work due to the virus, more hospitals in the province are being overloaded, delaying or canceling medical services in all departments in an effort to reduce strain on the system.

The province has issued a Level 4 alert to the four highest regional health boards in the province’s emergency plan for COVID-19.

They include hospitals in the eastern cities, Mauritius and Montrgie-Est.

Under the measures, those hospitals will be able to close emergency rooms, delay up to 80 percent of their operations, and close emergency care departments such as cardiology and trauma centers, redirecting those patients elsewhere.

Quebec is delaying the opening of CEGEPs, universities

The Quebec government will delay the reopening of CEGEPs and universities by at least two weeks, after initially postponing their reopening until January 17th.

A Ministry of Higher Education spokesman said they are working closely with public health authorities to ensure the courses are safe enough to be held in person.

CEGEPS and the earliest universities that could open is now on January 31st.

The Universe de Montral and the Universe du Qubec Trois-Rivires have already announced that they intend to reopen to classes in person on the same date.

Other universities in the province have projected earlier dates, including Bishop’s and Polytechnique, which announced they plan to open on Jan. 17.

Do not expect mandatory vaccinations soon

A spokesman for the provincial health minister says mandatory vaccination for COVID-19 is not something Quebec is looking at yet.

The spokesman’s brief statement was in response to what federal health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said earlier Friday.

He said he believes the provinces are likely to make vaccines mandatory in the coming months for anyone eligible.

Duclos said he was expressing a personal opinion, not a federal policy, and he highlighted the plight of Quebec hospitals as a sign that it might be time to start thinking about mandatory injections.

“Fifty percent of hospitalizations now, in Quebec, are due to a lack of vaccination,” he said, adding that unvaccinated people are a burden on the health system.

“This is a conversation that the provinces and territories, in support of the federal government, will want to have in the coming weeks and months.”

There are currently close to 6,000 people in the hospital who have tested positive for the virus across Canada, double the number a week ago.

Appointments for 3rd doses

Quebecers 45 and older can now schedule an appointment for their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday.

The Quebec government on Thursday announced a new timeline for third-dose appointments, in a bid to vaccinate more Quebecers and curb the rise in hospital admissions.

The province said that soon, three doses will be the standard to be considered fully vaccinated. The vaccination passport system will also be updated to require three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Christian Dub did not give an exact date for the change, only saying it would be done after all Quebecers were given the opportunity to take a third dose.

Meanwhile, vaccinations for the first time have also seen a sharp rise in Quebec, precisely after the government announced that the vaccination passport would become mandatory to enter some non-core businesses, including the SAQ and SQDC as of January 18th.

In a Twitter post on Friday, Dub said appointments for first doses have increased from about 1,500 a day to over 6,000.

“Thank you to everyone who decided to get vaccinated. “It is never too late,” he wrote.

Opening dates for booster dose appointments for each age group are brought forward! Here is the new sequence planned pic.twitter.com/KTcIJR1WAg –@sante_qc

