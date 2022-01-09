Impressive year city group buoys | News, Sports, Work

As a great-grandson and nominee of Paul Weiss (1865-1941), who served as mayor of Dunkirk 1928-1931, and on behalf of our members, staff and volunteers, thank you for your support and interest in the Dunkirk Historical Society & Historical Museum and Dunkirk. Working together, we achieved a number of impressive successes, despite the challenges of these last two years.

On August 28, the community came out to proudly observe the 75th year of the international relief effort from Dunkirk to our city of Dunkirk in 1946, which united distant peoples in the cause of World Peace. The work of all those who made this once in a lifetime event possible can not be summarized here, but the occasion was accepted by fellow citizens in Dunkirk, France, and we welcome the original participants from the World War II era, who have all but passed away.

Some facts about the museum, exhibitions and our collection:

While our nonprofit organization was founded on March 12, 1973, the Museum was established in 1980 when the city of Dunkirk generously made available a historic building suitable for our needs, which has since become a repository for our collection, exhibitions and archives.

It is now a jewel of the Washington Park neighborhood and a Dunkirk sustainability icon.

Generous funding from the city and the Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation has helped us preserve the 1930 architecture of our 513 Washington Ave. This is most evident in our façade, with repainted signage, repaired bricks, glazed windows and refurbished doors. The renovated landscape has now grown and still reminds us of the talents of Sam Mancuso and Mary Rees from the Revitalize Dunkirk Beautification Committee.

Our permanent collection of ALCO-Brooks Works and Railway Artifacts at the Museum tells an important story about growth and times in our early community and is among the best in the state. Roy Davis and Roger Schulenberg, along with Scott Symans, help preserve our rail heritage with the maintenance and operation of the Brooks Fair Exhibition and Museum. As the entire basement exhibit is being refreshed for an even more impressive display, we took the opportunity to install new floors and repaint the walls, funded by an NCCF grant.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that our much-needed backyard storage garage, heavily funded by member donations, has helped free up valuable space in the Museum and led to the reorganization of archived material. , plus a little rediscovery “buried” artefacts.

We were thrilled to receive the donation of a very large historic cabinet filled with Cliffstar Company artifacts by Stanley Star, whose family’s long civic legacy as an entrepreneur, employer and benefactor is virtually unmatched in this community. Thank you, Stanley!

Funding, grants, liabilities and donations:

Along with the funds received through the city, a major source of funding has been the Community Development Bloc program, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Add to that the North Chautauqua Community Foundation, where our Robert Harris Foundation generates investment income. We also thank KeyBank and Lake Shore Savings Bank, and member donor calls have also been successfully met.

Members and donors can pay with PayPal, and more of our new members are now joining and paying online. One goal is to add our gift shop to our website with digital images from our collection. Members have access to Time Travelers (https://timetravelers.mohistory.org), a free reciprocal membership network for museums, sites and history societies in the US, including over 300 locations nationwide. Only this is worth the cost of your obligations, offering many exclusive benefits and privileges, e.g. admission reductions and discounts at gift shops at other museums.

Officers, trustees, staff and volunteers:

We commend the talent of Executive Director Jane Babinsky, Administrative Assistant Lynn Kovach, Curator Ellen Bailey, Archivist Wayne Mori, Photographic Archivist and City Historian Diane Andrasik, Researcher Denise Griggs, Bill Meister and Joe Andrasik in the maintenance of many buildings, and Judy. Hollander, Peter Komada, Jr. digitizing archives, Victoria Johnson in cataloging, along with our other team players. Their important work never ends.

As I complete my term on the Board after four years, I would like to appreciate the service of other outgoing members, Vice President Frank Beach and Brandon Katta. Thanks also to Treasurer Magaly Myers, Secretary Sally Graves, Trustees Mary Carney, Wayne Mori, Raymond Rushboldt and Sharon Perdue, who were joined last year by Beverly Slichta-Cusick and Roger Orcutt. We still have some places open and to learn more about this rewarding role and opportunity to help preserve Dunkirk history, email: [email protected]

In anticipation of 2022 and beyond:

While the Museum’s original electrical system has performed well given that it is over 90 years old, it is time for a modern upgrade that can withstand the extra load from our high-tech electronics, plus our staff’s desire for air conditioning over the months. warm summer in Dunkirk. . If you want to donate, fundraising is taking place to subsidize the cost of the electricians ’labor.

The Taste of Stop II will have two by prescription only “medical” whiskey, plus the auction of a rare quarts bottle of whiskey authorized by the 1933 government to ban it. Upcoming events may include: Walking Tours in the Washington Park neighborhood, resumption of our Historic Homes Tour, Mobile Pub Crawls of Historic Tavern sites, and new special exhibits.

A visit to the reopened Museum is now a way to reconnect with your community and we look forward to seeing you. Hours are 1pm to 4pm on Mondays and Fridays, 3pm to 6pm on Wednesdays; phones 716-366-3797. Visit our upgraded website and our Facebook page for events, news and updates.

Thank you all for caring for the history of Dunkirk and for supporting our mission to preserve it.

Paul Scheeler was chairman of the board of the Dunkirk Historical Society for 2021.