Home tuition to start Monday in Nova Scotia

Amid an increase in COVID-19 cases, Nova Scotia public school students will start learning at home on Monday, January 10th for a week. Schools will remain open to students using learning centers.

The schools are scheduled to reopen for personal instruction on Monday, January 17th.

The province says schools will follow public health guidelines regarding testing, isolation and case management and more information on improved public health measures in schools, including disease reporting of students and staff, will be shared. with families.

While teaching at home, students in urgent need of food can call 211 for assistance from Feed Nova Scotia.

THERE IS NO DATA ON HOSPITALIZATIONS, WRITTEN WRITTEN

The province did not release information on the number of treatments or hospitalizations on Sunday. However, public health officials reported 837 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Of the new cases, 541 are in the central area, 133 in the eastern area, 90 are in the northern area and 73 are in the western area.

On January 8, Nova Scotia Health Authority laboratories completed 4,144 tests.

Due to the increase in tests and positive cases, public health is experiencing delays in follow-up. All people who test positive should contact their close contacts.

Public health prioritizes contact tracking in long-term care, health care facilities, correctional facilities, shelters, and other group settings.

ADVANCING CLINICS DOWN

Additional enhancement clinics will soon begin appearing throughout Nova Scotia.

The new community clinics will offer the vaccine by appointment starting with:

Monday, January 10, at the Acadia Festival Theater in Wolfville

Monday, Jan. 17, at the Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth

Monday, January 24, at the Nova Scotia Community College campus in Truro.

The province says some existing COVID-19 testing centers will also offer the vaccine by appointment. The following centers will start vaccinations on Monday, January 10:

Rath Eastlink Community Center, Truro

Pictou County Appraisal Center, New Glasgow

Cumberland County Appraisal Center, Amherst

Antigonish Market Square, Antigonish

Grand Lake Road Fire Hall, Sydney

Berwick Fire Room, Berwick

Mariners Center, Yarmouth.

The Digby Station Testing Center will offer the appointment vaccine starting Monday, January 24th.

People who are 30 years and older can book a booster dose for at least 168 days after receiving the second dose of their primary series. For African-Scots and people in First Nations communities, the age for instigators is 18 and older.

THE DISEASED REST program OPENS ON MONDAY

Applications for the Nova Scotia COVID-19 paid medical leave program open Monday, January 10, at 1:00 pm for people who cannot work remotely and must stay home due to COVID-19.

We know people want to do the right thing by staying home if they are sick, Prime Minister Tim Houston said in a press release last week. And we also know that many workers face financial hurdles that stand in the way of this decision. Paid sick leave program will help remove these barriers. Employees should not lose pay for making a responsible decision that protects their co-workers and others.

The program is open to employers and self-employed workers. It complies with Nova Scotia COVID-19’s previous Disease Cessation Program and covers up to four days of medical leave for employees, including self-employed workers, up to a maximum of $ 20 per hour or $ 160 per day. The maximum pay during the 15-week period is $ 640 per worker.

Qualified businesses that continue to pay their employees during their leave, and self-employed workers who lose time, can be reimbursed for up to five working days from their application.

The program covers workers who lose less than 50 percent of their scheduled work time in a one-week period (for example, 15 hours or less in a planned 32-hour week) who must be isolated due to exposure , close contact, either because they are experiencing symptoms or are being tested. They may also qualify if employees are going to a vaccination or booster appointment.

The program will be retroactive to include sick days starting December 20, 2021 and will run until March 31, 2022.

The program complements Canada’s Federal Recovery Disease Benefit, which is available to employees and self-employed workers who have lost 50 percent or more of their planned work week as a result of COVID-19. The federal program lasts until May 2022.

STATE OF EMERGENCY AGAIN

Nova Scotia is renewing the state of emergency once again.

The order will take effect at noon Sunday, Jan. 9, and will run until Sunday, Jan. 23, unless the government decides to suspend or extend it.

Nova Scotia first declared a state of emergency on March 22, 2020.