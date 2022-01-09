Sri Lanka demands Chinese debt restructuring amid crisis | World news

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) Sri Lankan president’s debt-ridden president on Sunday urged China to restructure its loans and access to preferential credit for imports of essential goods as the island nation struggles in the throes of its worst crisis. economic. partly because of Beijing-funded non-revenue-generating projects.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that it would be “a great relief to the country if attention were paid to debt restructuring as a solution to the economic crisis posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.” according to a statement from his office.

Rajapaksa asked Wang for a concessional credit facility for imports so that the industries could operate without interruption, the statement said. He also asked for help to enable Chinese tourists to travel to Sri Lanka within a safe bubble.

Wang and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president’s brother, later visited the port city of Colombo, a Chinese-developed reclaimed island, where they opened a promenade and inaugurated the 65-boat cruise to commemorate 65 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Wang arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday from the Maldives on the last leg of a multinational trip that also took him to Eritrea, Kenya and the Comoros in East Africa.

Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst economic crises, with foreign reserves at around $ 1.6 billion, barely enough for a few weeks of imports. It also has external debt liabilities in excess of $ 7 billion in 2022, including $ 500 million in bonds repaid in January and $ 1 billion in July.

The declining foreign exchange reserves are partly to blame for infrastructure projects built on Chinese loans that do not make money. China borrowed money to build a seaport and airport in the southern Hambantota district, in addition to an extensive road network.

Central Bank figures show that current Chinese loans to Sri Lanka amount to about $ 3.38 billion, excluding loans to state-owned businesses, which are calculated separately and are thought to be substantial.

We can technically claim to be bankrupt now, said Muttukrishna Sarvananthan, lead researcher at the Point Pedro Development Institute. When you have foreign exchange reserves in red, it means that you are technically bankrupt.

The situation has left families facing major shortages. People wait in long lines to buy essential goods like powdered milk, cooking gas and kerosene. Prices have risen sharply and the Central Bank says the inflation rate rose to 12.1% at the end of December from 9.9% in November. Food inflation rose to over 22% over the same period.

Due to lack of currency, importers are unable to clear their consignment containing essential items and manufacturers are unable to purchase raw materials from abroad.

Emigrant remittances have also fallen after the government ordered the mandatory conversion of currency and exchange rate controls.

The downgrades of rating agencies have resulted in Sri Lanka losing much of its borrowing power. In December, Fitch Ratings noted an increased probability of loan default.

The central bank has added to the reserves a $ 1.5 billion currency exchange in Chinese currency, but economists disagree on whether it may be part of the foreign exchange reserves or not.

Wangs’s visit has once again highlighted the regional power struggle between China and India, Sri Lanka’s closest neighbor that considers the island part of its domain.

Before Wang could speak to Sri Lankan leaders, the country’s top Indian diplomat on Sunday morning inaugurated a train service from a station near Colombo in the north using divisions offered through an Indian credit facility.

A statement from the Indian embassy quoted Vinod Jacob as recalling the priority set by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in relations with Sri Lanka in line with the First Neighborhood policy.

He said a recent statement by Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar that India would support Sri Lanka in difficult times was a political assertion in the current context.

We can see Sri Lanka hanging between India and China for a possible rescue package, said political analyst Ranga Kalansooriya.

India has been dragging on for some time while China is trying to manipulate the situation to the maximum, he added.

China regards Sri Lanka as a critical link in its Global Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. Relations were strained recently over a shipment of Chinese garbage that allegedly contained harmful bacteria and business deals that had been signed with rivals China, the United States and India.

Kalansooriya said China was unlikely to save Sri Lanka from its economic crisis.

They will seek more business opportunities, fishing in the troubled waters of the country’s economic turmoil, he said.