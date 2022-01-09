The Saudi princess is released from prison after 3 years





BEIRUT, Lebanon A Saudi princess, a fierce critic of her country’s government, who was jailed nearly three years ago for unclear reasons, has been released, a family legal adviser to her family said on Sunday. The princess, Basmah bint Saud, returned home with her daughter Suhoud, who had been jailed with her, on Thursday, according to legal adviser Henry Estramant. But it remained unclear whether women would be allowed to travel abroad, an urgent matter because Princess Basmah needs medical care that is not available in the kingdom, Mr Estramant said. Princess Basmah was among several prominent Saudi dissidents and members of the Saudi royal family either imprisoned or arrested at home during the rise of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has consolidated his control of the kingdom since his father, King Salman ascended to heaven. on the Saudi throne in 2015.

Arrestees include women who campaigned publicly for the right to drive the car, which was officially given to them in 2018, and members of the royal family, to whom Prince Mohammed, often referred to by his initials, MBS, may considered a threat to his control. Some of those detained have been released but have been barred from traveling abroad. Those arrested still include the former crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef, and at least two sons of the former monarch, King Abdullah. The Saudi government never explained why Princess Basmah, 58, and Suhoud, who is about 30, were arrested from their home in the Saudi city of Jeddah in March 2019. Mr Estramant said the two women were charged with unspecified offenses and were being held at Al Hair Prison, near the capital, Riyadh, but were never formally charged with any crime. He said it was unclear why the women had been released, but he appreciated the move. We are pleased that the royal court and the MBS agreed to release them both, he said. It’s a good sign as the country continues its process of developing the rule of law.

Representatives of the Saudi government could not be contacted immediately for comment.

