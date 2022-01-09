The global spread of autoimmune disease is blamed on the western diet | Medical research

More and more people around the world are suffering because their immune system can no longer distinguish between healthy cells and invading microorganisms. Diseases that once protected them, instead attack their tissues and organs.

Major international research efforts are being made to combat this trend, including an initiative at the Francis Crick Institute in London, where two world experts, James Lee and Carola Vinuesa, have set up separate research groups to help determine the exact causes. of autoimmune disease, as these conditions are known.

The number of autoimmune cases began to rise about 40 years ago in the west, Lee said watchdog. However, we are now seeing some appearing in places that have never had such diseases before.

For example, the largest increase recently in cases of inflammatory bowel disease has been in the Middle East and East Asia. Previously they had hardly seen the disease.

Autoimmune diseases range from type 1 diabetes to rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and multiple sclerosis. In either case, the immune system crosses its wires and activates healthy tissue instead of infectious agents.

In the UK alone, at least 4 million people have developed such conditions, with some individuals suffering more than one. Internationally, it is now estimated that cases of autoimmune diseases are increasing by 3% and 9% per year. Most scientists believe that environmental factors play a key role in this growth.

Human genetics have not changed in recent decades, said Lee, who was previously based at Cambridge University. So something needs to change in the outside world in a way that is increasing our predisposition to autoimmune diseases.

This idea was supported by Vinuesa, who was previously based at the Australian National University. She noted the dietary changes that were taking place as more and more countries adopted western-style diets and people bought more fast food.

Fast food diets lack some important ingredients, such as fiber, and evidence suggests that this change affects a person’s microbiome in the accumulation of microorganisms that we have in our intestines and that play a key role in controlling various bodily functions. said Vinuesa.

These changes in our microbiomes are then triggering autoimmune diseases, of which more than 100 species have now been discovered.

Both scientists pointed out that individual sensitivities were involved in contracting such diseases, diseases that also include celiac disease as well as lupus, which causes inflammation and swelling and can cause damage to various organs, including the heart.

Unless you have a certain genetic susceptibility, you will not necessarily get an autoimmune disease no matter how much Big Mac you eat, Vinuesa said. There is not much we can do to stop the global spread of fast food franchises. So instead, we are trying to understand the underlying genetic mechanisms that support autoimmune diseases and make some people susceptible but others not. We want to address the issue at that level.

This task is possible thanks to the development of techniques that now allow scientists to identify small DNA differences between a large number of individuals. In this way, it is possible to identify common genetic patterns among those suffering from an autoimmune disease.

Until recently, we just didn’t have the tools to do that, but now we have this tremendous power to sort DNA on a large scale, and that has changed everything, Lee said. When I started doing research, we knew about half a dozen variants of DNA that were involved in promoting inflammatory bowel disease. Now we know of more than 250.

Such work lies at the core of Lee and Vinuesa’s efforts, which aim to discover how these different genetic pathways work and to discover the many different types of diseases that doctors are now looking at. If you look at some autoimmune diseases for example, lupus, it has recently become clear that there are many different versions of them, which can be caused by different genetic pathways, Vinuesa said. And this has a consequence when you are trying to find the right treatment.

We have a lot of potentially useful new therapies that are being developed all the time, but we do not know which patients to give them to because we now realize that we do not know exactly what version of the disease they have. And this is now a key target for autoimmune research. We need to learn how to group and stratify patients in order to give them the right therapy.

Lee also stressed that the growing incidence of autoimmune diseases around the world meant that new treatments and medicines were now urgently needed more than ever before. Currently, there is no cure for autoimmune diseases, which usually develop in young people as they try to finish education, find their first job and have a family, he said.

This means that an increasing number of people are undergoing surgery or will need to have regular injections for the rest of their lives. It can be grim for patients and a massive strain on health services. Hence the urgent need to find new, effective treatments.