Canadian Force Members Arrive to Assess COVID Outbreak at First Bearskin Lake Nation

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces have arrived at Lake Bearskin, a First Nation in northern Ontario captured by a COVID-19 blast that has seen more than half the population infected.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said Saturday that the soldiers are conducting an initial assessment.

More than half of the approximately 400 people living in First Nation600 miles north of Thunder Bay, Ont., Tested positive for COVID-19. Even more are in quarantine.

It has left the community with an increasingly small number of people to perform essential tasks, e.g. distribution of wood, food and medicine to those in isolation.

The first distant nations nearby have donated supplies to Lake Bearskin, filling airplanes with essential items such as food, medicine and air purifiers.

Community members from Bearskin Lake First Nation unload supplies from a plane rented from Wapekeka First Nation. (Submitted by Monica Chapman)

“They appreciate all the support they have received from neighboring communities,” Nishnawbe Aski Nation Chief of Staff Derek Fox, who represents the 49th First Nation in northern Ontario and is from Bearskin Lake, told CBC News.

“But the problem is that there are no boots on the ground. So whatever comes to the First Nation, there is no one to hand over those things. There is no one there to cut wood.”

The arrival of the troops comes at a critical time as Bearskin Lake Lefty chief Kamenawatamin worries that some community members may need to be hospitalized.

He said the community is about 80 per cent vaccinated, but he is concerned about the elderly, infants and vulnerable people with chronic health diseases.