The Omicron explosion sparked nationwide service disruption

Ambulances in Kansas rush to the hospitals then suddenly change direction because the hospitals are full. New York City layoffs cause delays in waste and subway services and reduce the number of firefighters and emergency workers. Airport officials closed security checkpoints at Phoenix’s largest terminal, and schools across the country are struggling to find teachers for their classrooms.

The current outbreak of omicron-fed coronavirus infections in the US is causing a breakdown in basic functions and services, the latest illustration of how COVID-19 continues to overturn life more than two years after the pandemic.

That really, I think, reminds everyone of when COVID-19 first appeared and had such major disruptions in every part of our normal lives, said Tom Cotter, director of emergency response and preparedness at the nonprofit health project. global HOPE. And the unfortunate reality is that there is no way to predict what will happen next until we increase our vaccination numbers globally.

First responders, hospitals, schools and government agencies have used a comprehensive approach to keep the public safe, but they are concerned about how long they can keep it.

In Kansas Johnson County, paramedics are working 80 hours a week. Ambulances are often forced to change course when hospitals that are going to be told they are too overwhelmed to help, confusing patients already anxious family members moving behind them. When ambulances arrive at hospitals, some of their emergency patients end up in waiting rooms because there are no beds.

Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer for the University of Kansas Hospital, said that when the director of a rural hospital had nowhere to send his patients on dialysis this week, the hospital staff consulted a textbook and tried to insert several catheters and understand how to do it.

Medical facilities have been hit by a double blow, he said. The number of patients with COVID-19 at the University of Kansas Hospital rose from 40 on Dec. 1 to 139 on Friday. At the same time, more than 900 employees are ill with COVID-19 or are awaiting test results 7% of the hospital workforce with 13,500 people.

What my hope is and what would cross our fingers around us is that as it peaks it will probably have the same rapid decline we sawin South Africa, said Stites, referring to the speed with which the number of cases in that country dropped. We do not know him. This is only hope.

The omicron variant spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains and has already become dominant in many countries. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or were previously infected by previous versions of the virus. However, early studies show that omicron is less likely to cause serious illness than the previous delta variant, and vaccination and a booster still offer strong protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

However, its easy transmission has led to an increase in cases in the US, which is affecting businesses, government offices and public utilities.

In downtown Boise, Idaho, customers lined up outside a pharmacy before it opened Friday morning, and before long, the line crashed across the big pharmacy. Pharmacies have been hit by staff shortages, either because employees are sick or have left altogether.

Pharmacy technician Anecia Mascorro said that before the pandemic, the Sav-On pharmacy where she works always had prescriptions ready for the next day. Now, it takes a lot more time to complete the hundreds of messages that are pouring out.

The request is crazy that not everyone gets their scripts so quickly, so they continue to transfer to us, Mascorro said.

In Los Angeles, more than 800 police and firefighters were evacuated due to the virus as of Thursday, causing slightly longer ambulance and fire response times.

In New York City, officials had to delay or reduce garbage and subway services because of a staff-induced hemorrhage caused by the virus. The Metropolitan Transport Authority said about one-fifth of subway operators and attendants 1,300 people have been missing in recent days. Nearly a quarter of the city’s sewer department staff were sick Thursday, Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson said.

Everyone works full-time, 12-hour shifts, Grayson said.

City firefighters have also adapted for higher absences. Officials said Thursday that 28% of EMS employees were out ill, compared to about 8% to 10% on a normal day. Twice as many firefighters were also absent as usual.

By contrast, the police department saw a drop in sickness rates over the past week, officials said.

At Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, two checkpoints at the busiest airport terminal were closed because not enough Transportation Security Administration agents showed up for work, according to statements by airport officials and the TSA.

Meanwhile, coast-to-coast schools tried to maintain personal instruction, despite massive shortages of teachers. In Chicago, a tense clash between the school district and the distance teachers’ union and the COVID-19 safety protocols led to the cancellation of classes over the past three days. In San Francisco, nearly 900 educators and assistants called ill Thursday.

In Hawaii, where public schools are under a nationwide district, 1,600 teachers and staff were absent Wednesday due to illness or vacation or pre-arranged vacations. The state teachers’ union criticized education officials for not preparing better for the ensuing gap. Osa Tui Jr., head of the Hawaii State Teachers Association, said counselors and security guards were retreating to keep children in a classroom.

This is very inappropriate, Tui said at a news conference. Having this model where there are so many teachers out and the department says, Send your child to a class that has no teachers, what does that mean?

In New Haven, Connecticut, where hundreds of teachers have come out every day this week, administrators have helped to cover classrooms. Some teachers say they appreciate this, but that can be confusing for students, adding to the physical and mental stress they are already feeling due to the pandemic.

We have already been tested so much. How far can the rubber band extend here? asked Leslie Blatteau, president of the New Haven Teachers Federation.

___ Kelleher reported from Honolulu. Tang reported from Phoenix. Associated Press writers Rebecca Boone in Boise, Idaho; Paul Davenport in Phoenix; Heather Hollingsworth in Mission, Kansas; Michelle L. Price, David Porter and Michael R. Sisak in New York; and Michael Melia in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.