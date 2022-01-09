



The number of people currently seeking help in the intensive care unit (ICU) for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals continues to rise, the latest provincial data suggest. The new figures released Sunday said 412 people are now receiving care at ICUs across the province after testing positive for COVID-19. This marks an increase of 27 since Saturday. According to Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, the seven-day continuous average of COVID-19-related patients in Ontario ICUs now stands at 322. Read more: Ontario will soon identify random COVID inpatients: spokesperson However, the number of people hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19 dropped slightly on Sunday as the virus continues to spread widely across the province. Data says 2,419 people are currently in Ontario hospitals after contracting the new coronavirus, a drop of 175 since Saturday. The story goes down the ad On Saturday, 2,594 people were in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, marking the highest figure since the pandemic began. Furthermore, 385 persons were in the ICU due to COVID-19. Of those individuals, 219 were in a ventilator. Elliott, however, noted in a Twitter post, that not all hospitals report data over the weekends. Trends Candice Murley, the famous TikToker of Newfoundland, dies at the age of 36

Gone by 2040: Why Some Religions Are Falling In Canada Faster Than Ever

According to Elliott, as of Sunday, 28,457,813 vaccines had been administered in Ontario, with more than 133,000 doses delivered on Saturday. "91.1 percent of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 88.4 percent have two doses," she wrote.















The latest data suggest there have been 878,591 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since the pandemic began. The province reported 11,959 new cases Sunday. To date, there have been 10,366 COVID-19-related deaths in Ontario. Twenty-one new deaths were reported on Sunday. with a dossier by Ryan Rocca of Global News View link » <br />

