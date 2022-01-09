International
Admissions to the ICU continue to rise as Ontario reports 11,959 new cases of COVID
The number of people currently seeking help in the intensive care unit (ICU) for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals continues to rise, the latest provincial data suggest.
The new figures released Sunday said 412 people are now receiving care at ICUs across the province after testing positive for COVID-19. This marks an increase of 27 since Saturday.
According to Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, the seven-day continuous average of COVID-19-related patients in Ontario ICUs now stands at 322.
Read more:
Ontario will soon identify random COVID inpatients: spokesperson
However, the number of people hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19 dropped slightly on Sunday as the virus continues to spread widely across the province.
Data says 2,419 people are currently in Ontario hospitals after contracting the new coronavirus, a drop of 175 since Saturday.
On Saturday, 2,594 people were in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, marking the highest figure since the pandemic began.
Furthermore, 385 persons were in the ICU due to COVID-19. Of those individuals, 219 were in a ventilator.
Elliott, however, noted in a Twitter post, that not all hospitals report data over the weekends.
Trends
Candice Murley, the famous TikToker of Newfoundland, dies at the age of 36
Gone by 2040: Why Some Religions Are Falling In Canada Faster Than Ever
According to Elliott, as of Sunday, 28,457,813 vaccines had been administered in Ontario, with more than 133,000 doses delivered on Saturday.
“91.1 percent of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 88.4 percent have two doses,” she wrote.
The latest data suggest there have been 878,591 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since the pandemic began.
The province reported 11,959 new cases Sunday.
To date, there have been 10,366 COVID-19-related deaths in Ontario. Twenty-one new deaths were reported on Sunday.
with a dossier by Ryan Rocca of Global News
View link »
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8498907/ontario-covid-numbers-jan-9-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]