International
What food options are missing?
What foods would you like to see in Rutherford County?
Fifty years ago, the Murfreesboro restaurant scene included a handful of steaks, country-style cafes and Mexican restaurants.
But it was Smyrna who, without a doubt, had one of the most unique dining experiences in Central Tennessee, including Omni Hut, which was opened by the late U.S. Air Force Major, James Walls. It was a special place.
Restored walls recipes from his time in the South Pacific. Everything was done with scratches. And the restaurant itself in the style of Tiki huts was part of the experience, with stony fountains, handmade local artwork and elements from Polynesia that gave the island environment.
Much to the chagrin of generations of fans, the restaurant closed in 2018 due to staffing problems. Tasting Room took up space and features a menu run by the chef with a list of carefully purchased wines.
As Rutherford County continues to attract people from diverse cultural traditions, we have seen diversification in the restaurant scene Japanese, Chinese, Indian, Italian, Middle Eastern, Vietnamese, Thai, Laotian, Cuban, Puerto Rican, authentic Mexican,Salvadoran and an abundance of South and American gourmet options.
However, I would like to see an even more diverse set of culinary offerings. So what types of kitchens are missing?
Some readers have appreciated what Rutherford county needs and why.
Polish / German
Kristin Evans from Murfreesboro is a graduate of the Chicago Institute of Cooking and Hospitality, which is a cooking school certified by Le Cordon Bleu. She worked in award-winning restaurants and catering activities, wrote a food blog, and contributed to a weekly culinary publication. Evanslongs for Polish and German food.
“I’m from a large Polish community in Chicago and I’m very short of food,” Evans said. “I had to shoot for pierogis for Christmas and I could not find any.”
Although it is not a full service restaurant, MTSU swimmer Veronika Banas, her mother and grandmother operateMamusia’s kitchen catering in Murfreesboro serving Polish scratch tickets. But we still lack German, although similar to Polish food.
Kurdish
Louis M. Kyriakoudes, director of the Albert Gore Research Center at Central Tennessee State University, is aGreek-Americanwho grew up working in the family restaurant. In college, he worked in a French restaurant under the direction of an outstanding chef who would later win a James Beard Award.
“I do not know if this makes me like food, but I can identify good ingredients and how to cook in a serious way,” said Kyriakoudes.
Kyriakoudes said he would like to see us win a Kurdish restaurant. After all, Middle Tennessee is home to a large Kurdish population.
“I understand that Kurdish cuisine has characteristics of all cultures that touch the historical homeland of the Kurdish people in West Asia, Persian, Turkish, Indian and Syrian,” Kyriakoudes said.
Ethiopian
A few months ago, I ate at Amy’s Ethiopian restaurant in Antioch with his food colleague Mandy Johnson (admin for Mini Food Adventures Facebook Group) and fell in love with him. The vast majority of Ethiopian meals are served with injera, a flat sponge bread that is the basis for spicy stews, buns of vegetable curry and meat. My mouth wateres thinking about my dinner.
So what kind of food would you like to see in Rutherford County? (Please, no more chains!) Email me at [email protected] I would love to hear from you. I will share the answers in the coming weeks. Also, if you have photos of food from your travels, I also welcome them. I look forward to hearing from you.
Keep up the good content with restaurant news Good Eats in the 'Boro (and beyond) on Facebook and follow Murfreesboro eats at TikTok.
