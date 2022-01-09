Prospects fade as the US and Russia prepare to meet for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) With Ukraine’s fate and potentially broader post-Cold War European stability at stake, the United States and Russia are holding critical strategic talks that could shape the future not only of their relationship but also of their relationship. between the US and its NATO. allies. The prospects are bleak.

Although the immediate threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine will be at the top of the agenda in a series of high-level meetings to be held on Monday, there are a number of heated but largely unrelated disputes, ranging from arms control to cybercrime and diplomatic affairs. , for Washington and Moscow to overcome if tensions want to ease. And the recent deployment of Russian troops in Kazakhstan may cast a shadow over the entire exercise.

With much risk and both warnings of the dire consequences of failure, both sides are positioned on what will be an almost unprecedented storm of activity in Europe this week. However, the wide divergence in their initial positions warns badly of any quick fix and the levels of distrust seem higher than at any moment since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken bluntly said Sunday that he does not expect any progress in the coming week. Instead, he said a more likely positive outcome would be an agreement to de-escalate tensions in the short term and return to talks at an appropriate time in the future. But the US will need to see a de-escalation for current progress.

“It’s very difficult to see that this happens when there is a constant escalation when Russia has a weapon in the head of Ukraine with 100,000 troops near its borders, the possibility of doubling it in a very short time,” Blinken told ABC’s This Week.

U.S. officials on Saturday revealed some details of the administration’s stance, which appear to be far removed from Russian demands. Officials say the US is open to discussions on limiting possible future offensive missile deployments to Ukraine and setting boundaries for US and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe if Russia is ready to withdraw from Ukraine. .

But they also said Russia would be hit hard by economic sanctions if it intervened in Ukraine. In addition to direct sanctions on Russian entities, these fines may include significant restrictions on products exported from the U.S. to Russia and potentially foreign-made products that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who will lead the Russian delegation to the Geneva talks, responded harshly to Blinken’s statement.

Requests from the United States and other NATO countries for us to undertake some de-escalation measures in our territory have been excluded from discussion. This is a non-starter in the true sense of the word, “Ryabkov said in an interview with the Tass news agency.

Russia wants the talks to initially produce formally binding security guarantees for itself with a commitment that NATO will not expand further eastward and withdraw US troops and weapons from parts of Europe. But the US and its allies say they are not beginners deliberately designed by Moscow to distract and disrupt. They insist that any Russian military intervention in Ukraine will bring massive consequences that will dramatically ruin Russia’s economy even if they have wavy global effects.

In an effort to thwart Russia’s attempts to sow discord in the West, the Biden administration has gone out of its way to stress that neither Ukraine nor Europe in general will be excluded from any discussion of Ukraine’s security or Europe.

Biden administration officials allow none of the topics to be completely ignored when senior US and Russian diplomats sit in Geneva on Monday ahead of larger, more comprehensive meetings in Brussels and Vienna on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the issues. perhaps deeper.

However, mantras saying nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine and nothing about Europe without Europe have become almost a cliché in Washington in recent weeks, and senior US officials have gone so far as to say they expect Russia to lie about the content of Monday’s meeting in an attempt to of Stoke divisions.

We fully expect the Russian side to make public comments after the meeting on Monday, which will not reflect the true nature of the discussions that took place, said a senior US official who will attend the talks. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official and others have urged allies to view with extreme skepticism everything Moscow says about the so-called Strategic Stability Talks and to wait until they are informed by American participants to form opinions.

Blinken has accused Russia of igniting gas and launching a full-scale disinformation campaign designed to blame Ukraine, NATO and especially the United States for the current tensions and to undermine Western unity. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin is involved in a comprehensive war against the truth that ignores Russia’s provocative and destabilizing actions over the past decade.

Russia seeks to challenge the international system itself and dismantle our transatlantic alliance, erode our unity, put pressure on failing democracies, Blnken said Friday, passing through a list of offensive Russian activity ranging from military intervention in Ukraine and Georgia. to chemical weapons. attacks on Putin critics, election interference in the US and elsewhere, cybercrime and support for dictators.

Despite several conversations between President Joe Biden and Putin, including a personal meeting last summer, Blinken said such behavior continues, endangering the growing post-World War II global order.

Thus, the intensified efforts of the US and its allies to establish common positions on both the warnings and the heavy costs for Russia if it moves against Ukraine. While expressions of unity have been close, Blinken was not optimistic about the prospects for success in the talks.

To the extent that there is progress to be made and we hope there is current progress it will be very difficult to make, if not impossible, in an environment of escalation by Russia, he said.

Russia, meanwhile, has spread a narrative that it is a threatened victim of Western aggression and wants quick results from the meetings, despite what seem insurmountable differences.

Putin has repeatedly warned that Moscow will have to take indefinite military-technical measures if the West thwarts Russia’s demands, and has insisted that NATO membership for Ukraine or the deployment of alliance weapons is a red line for Moscow that it does not would allow the West to cross it. .

We have nowhere to retreat, Putin said last month, adding that NATO could deploy missiles in Ukraine that would take only four or five minutes to reach Moscow. They have pushed us into a line we can not cross. They have taken him to the point where we just have to tell them; Stop!

Ryabkov and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who will lead the U.S. delegation, will meet over a working dinner Sunday night to discuss tomorrow’s talks, a U.S. official said.

