Toronto holds 2 COVID vaccination clinics for education staff as cases climb – Toronto





In an effort to vaccinate all education workers before they return to school, the city of Toronto is holding two immunization clinics against COVID-19 on Sunday. In a press release, the city said the clinics are part of its efforts to “support the province and school boards reopening schools for classroom teaching as scheduled for January 17.” two #QytetiOfTO The run immunization clinics are dedicated to helping education workers get vaccinated today. News: https://t.co/Ji0vctO8Gi – City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 9, 2022 The story goes down the ad Clinics are being held at Woodbine Mall and Scarborough Town Center. Read more: Toronto to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for teachers, students as cases increase Toronto Mayor John Tory, who helped open the clinic at Woodbine Mall Sunday morning, thanked the education staff. “We are stepping up efforts to vaccinate schools so that the province and school boards can reopen classroom teaching as scheduled on January 17,” he said in Sunday’s announcement. “Today’s city-run clinics are just two of the many clinics run by Team Toronto to help support a safe return to personal learning as soon as possible.” Trends Remember that mysterious cube of the moon? Scientists now know what it is

Traveling during the Omicron? Canadians who tested positive for COVID-19 abroad require caution #Torontos team is working full time to support the province and school boards for a safe return to personal instruction on January 17th. joined @joe_cressy AND @EPDevilla to share my appreciation for the staff at Woodbine Mall who are working hard to vaccinate education staff. pic.twitter.com/ulFtoQg74M – John Tory (@JohnTory) January 9, 2022 The story goes down the ad In a Twitter post, Tory said third-dose appointments have been added for education staff at Woodbine Mall and Scarborough Town Center on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Those seeking to get their vaccine will need to provide proof of employment in education. He said only Moderna Spikevax vaccines are being administered. New third-dose appointments were added for education staff at Woodbine and Scarborough Town Center today. 11:00 – 17:00

Only modern

Proof of employment in education is required pic.twitter.com/OkDapAbPtR – John Tory (@JohnTory) January 9, 2022 On January 16, two more city-run clinics will be held to provide COVID-19 vaccines to education workers. “School staff are being notified and booked by school boards through their meeting reservation system,” the statement said. The story goes down the ad According to the city, more than 939,000 qualified Toronto residents have received the third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The latest figures released on January 4 suggest that 89.5 per cent of residents aged 12 and over have had at least one injection of COVID-19, while 86.7 per cent have had two doses. The data also said that more than 46 percent of children between the ages of five and 11 received their first COVID-19 vaccine, while seven percent received two doses. View link » <br />

