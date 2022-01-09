Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan beat first seed to win Adelaide International 1





Indian tennis duo Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan won their first ATP trophy together on Sunday winning the men’s doubles final of the Adelaide International 1, ATP 250 event. The undecided duo, playing in their first ATP event together, they defeated leaders Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Marcelo Melo of Brazil, 7-6 (6), 6-1 in the final and made a winning debut on the ATP Tour. Sunday’s victory, meanwhile, was Bopanna’s 20th ATP Tour title, while Ramkumar won first. A look at the Adelaide International men’s doubles final 1 The final ended after a close-knit first set, where the Indians maintained break points to force a draw while the game was 6-6. Bopanna then found a point while returning the service to Melos’s service and the Indian duo won the second point of the set, turning it into service. In the second set, Bopanna and Rajkumar saved four break points and converted both chances they had in the one-sided match. Rohan Bopanna and Rajkumar Ramanathan travel on tour Playing in their first ATP event together, the Indian duo previously defeated fourth-seeded Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Tomislav Brkic of Bosnia 6-2.6-4 in the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 tournament to reach the final. In the January 7 quarterfinals, the Indian duo defeated Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys to win the match 6-1, 6-3. Meanwhile, Bopanna and Rajkumar defeated American duo Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, 6-7 (4) 7-6 (3) 10-4 in a super draw. The Adelaide International 1, ATP 250 event is being played as a warm-up tournament ahead of the grand opening year of Australian Open 2022, which starts on 17 January. (Image on Twitter: @TennisTV)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/tennis-news/rohan-bopanna-and-ramkumar-ramanathan-upset-top-seeds-to-win-adelaide-international-1-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos