This will be South Sudan’s most hungry year, experts say

OLD FANGAK, South Sudan (AP) Nyayiar Kuol hugged her severely malnourished 1-year-old daughter as they traveled for 16 hours in a crowded barge to the nearest hospital to their home in the village of South Sudan . For months she had fed her four children only once a day, unable to cultivate due to catastrophic floods and without sufficient food aid from the government or aid groups. She worries that her daughter might die.

I do not want to think about what might happen, she said.

Sitting in her hospital bed in Old Fangak town in Jonglei state hit hard, 36-year-old Kuol tried to calm her daughter down while blaming the government for not doing more. It has been almost two years since South Sudan formed a coalition government as part of a fragile peace deal to end a five-year civil war that plunged the country into famine, and yet Kuol said nothing has changed. .

If this country were really at peace, there would be no hunger like now, she said.

More people will face famine this year in South Sudan than ever before, aid groups said. This is due to the worst floods in 60 years, as well as the conflict and the slow implementation of the peace agreement that has denied many basic services to the country.

2021 was the worst year since independence in the 10 years of this country’s life and 2022 will be the worst. Food insecurity is at alarming levels, said Matthew Hollingworth, the country’s representative for the World Food Program in South Sudan.

While the latest food security report from aid groups and the government has not yet been released, some aid officials familiar with the situation said preliminary figures show that nearly 8.5 million people out of 12 million countries will face severe hunger, an increase of 8% from last year. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Aid officials say the worst-hit Fangak county is now as bad as Pibor county at this time last year, when global food safety experts said about 30,000 Pibor residents were likely to starve.

During trips to three South Sudanese states in December, several civilians and government officials expressed concern to the Associated Press that people had begun to starve to death.

In October, a mother and her child died in Pulpham Village because they had no food, said Jeremiah Gatmai, the humanitarian representative for the government in Old Fangak.

Nearly 1 million people across South Sudan have been affected by the floods, according to the United Nations, which last year had to halve food aid in most countries due to funding cuts, affecting about 3 million people.

Two years of flooding have hampered people to engage in agriculture and have killed more than 250,000 livestock in Jonglei State alone, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Some displaced families in Old Fangak said groundwater lilies were their only daily meal. We eat once a day in the morning and then sleep without food, said Nyaluak Chuol. The 20-year-old like some others lost the fishing net from the flood. When she has enough money, she pays a guy to fish for it.

Many Jonglei residents have fled to neighboring states for food and shelter, but have found little rest. In the town of Malakal, about 3,000 displaced people gathered in abandoned buildings or took refuge under trees with nothing to eat.

They were eating leaves and looking like skeletons, Tut Jaknyang told the AP. The 60-year-old has received food aid only once since fleeing flooding in Jonglei in July, he said. He and others said a bag of donated rice had to be shared among 20 people.

North of Malakal in the town of Wau Shilluk, health workers said the number of malnourished children coming to the medical center rose from 10 between January and July to 26 between August and December, according to Christina Dak, a health worker at the International Medical Corps. . .

While floods are the main driver of hunger, they are accompanied by the government blockade as the two main political parties in the country try to share power.

Local officials in Malakal lined up with the opposition accused members of the long-time president Salva Kiirs party of undermining them by blocking political appointees and not letting them fire corrupt staff, making governance and delivery difficult. of services.

They did not work as a team. No one cares about people, said Byinj Erngst, health minister in the Upper Nile state.

Political tensions are also heightened by ongoing fighting between the government and opposition militias in the country’s bread basket in the southwest.

Government spokesman Michael Makuei said some facilities like medical services continue, but there is only so much help that national authorities can provide. Floods have destroyed crops, what can the government do in this case? he said.

The frustration of observers is growing. In a speech to the UN Security Council in December, the head of the UN mission in South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom, warned of a collapse of the country’s peace deal if all parties did not renew their political will.

Jill Seaman, who works in Old Fangak with South Sudan Medical Assistance and has more than 30 years of local experience, concluded: No fountains, no crops and no cows, no place to look for food .