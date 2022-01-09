Biden left press conferences, interviews in year 1

WASHINGTON (AP) In what has become a familiar scene, President Joe Biden remained after giving a final speech on the pandemic as reporters tossed a barrage of questions.

He raised a question about the lack of speedy COVID-19 tests, answered another about omicron-driven travel restrictions, and skipped a third if Senator Joe Manchin did not keep his word when he overturned the utility spending plan. social and climate of Biden.

I’m not supposed to have this press conference right now, Biden said at the end of a twisting answer that did not directly answer the question about Manchin.

Seconds later, Biden turned and walked out of the state dining room, abruptly ending what has become his favorite method for his limited press engagements.

As Biden completes his first year at the White House, he has held fewer press conferences than any of his five immediate predecessors at the same time in their presidency and has participated in fewer media interviews than any predecessor. his last.

The dynamics have left the White House facing the question of whether Biden, who vowed to have the most transparent administration in the history of nations, is failing to draw the curtain on how his administration works and is missing opportunities to explain his agenda. .

Biden asks field questions more often in public appearances than any of his recent predecessors, according to new research published by Martha Joynt Kumar, a distinguished professor of political science at Towson University and director of the White House Transition Project.

He routinely stops to talk to reporters who call out questions about the Marine One spinning propellers as he walks in and out of the White House. He confronts reporters at Oval Office photo shoots and other events. But these exchanges have their limitations.

While President Biden has received questions more often in his events than his predecessors, he spends less time doing so, Kumar notes. He gives short answers with little consistency when asking questions at the end of a pre-planned talk.

Biden has done just 22 media interviews, less than any of his six most recent White House predecessors at the same time in their presidency.

The 46th president has held just nine official press conferences, six solos and three along with visiting foreign leaders. Ronald Reagan, whose program was cut short at the start of his first term in 1981 following an assassination attempt, is the only recent president to have held fewer first-year press conferences, according to Kumar. Reagan conducted 59 interviews in 1981.

Former President Donald Trump, who regularly practiced the media, conducted 92 interviews in his first year in office, more than two dozen of them with friendly interlocutors on Fox News. But Trump also held lengthy hearings with ABC News, The Associated Press, the New York Times, Reuters and other media outlets whose coverage he opposed during his presidency.

Biden’s 22 media interviews have included one-on-one sessions with reporters on three of the major television networks, three CNN municipalities, an appearance on MSNBC, a trio of regional television interviews via Zoom, and conversations with the night’s host. late Jimmy. Fallon and Sage Steele from ESPN. He has given only three print interviews.

The White House has filed requests from media outlets and complaints from the White House Correspondents Association for Biden to conduct more individual interviews and official press conferences.

Press secretary Jen Psaki has withdrawn, arguing that an official press conference with embroidered pillows in journalists’ seats is unnecessary as Biden answers questions several times a week.

But these exchanges often do not allow for subsequent questions, and Biden may ignore questions he may not want to answer.

Rapid exchanges are insufficient to build historical records of presidents’s views on a wide range of public concerns. We have had few opportunities this first year to learn the presidents’ views on a wide range of public concerns, said Steven Portnoy, president of the White House Correspondents Association and a reporter for CBS New Radio. The more formal the exchange with the press, the more the public is inclined to learn about what is on the human mind.

Psaki also holds daily press conferences, unlike her Trump administration predecessors.

The president has answered questions in 55% of events where he has delivered remarks or a speech, more than even two of the most talkative presidents, Bill Clinton (48%) and Trump (41%).

White House officials noted such frequent interactions with journalists as evidence that Biden has shown a commitment to transparency. Officials also suggested that the pandemic also affected the number of interviews and press conferences in the first year of the administration.

“I think we were very transparent,” said White House Deputy Secretary of State Karine Jean-Pierre. I do not think you can do it piece by piece and I think you should look at it as a whole.

Trump had regular, and sometimes long, exchanges with reporters as a moving Marine waited for him on the South Lawn.

Biden has continued the tradition of talking by helicopter, a nickname coined by late night host Stephen Colbert for tense exchanges, though he tends to keep exchanges short.

At other times, Biden has used exchanges to spur the news cycle.

Asked after a private visit with Pope Francis to the Vatican in October if they discussed abortion, Biden said he did not come out. “But then he quickly focused on claiming that Francesco told him he was a good Catholic and that I should continue to receive communion.” The whole comeback and return with reporters lasted about a minute.

The administration has given priority to finding ways to talk to Americans where they are while trying to maximize the president’s limited time for messaging efforts, according to a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the strategy. administration communication.

To that end, Biden was interviewed by YouTube personality Manny Mua and went on The Tonight Show to boost his local agenda and encourage people to get vaccinated. The White House believes such platforms can help the president more easily reach out to middle-class workers or young Americans who are not connected to cable networks or The New York Times.

Biden has also relied on celebrities with huge followers on social media, including actress and composer Olivia Rodrigo and Bill Nye The Science Guy, who have made videos with Biden to help strengthen his vaccination, promotion and closure of its main domestic spending initiatives.

Biden is not the first president to look beyond the mainstream media to try to connect with the public.

Former President Barack Obama appeared on Zach Galifianakis’ “Between Two Ferns” show to help sell his healthcare signature law and visited comedian Marc Maron’s garage to record an episode on the popular WTF day podcast after the church shooting in Charleston in 2015. Obama spoke bluntly about racism in the extensive interview with Maron.

Trump was often referred to on Fox News opinion polls, reaching directly to his base without filtering reporters.

Brian Ott, a communications professor at Missouri State University who studies presidential rhetoric, said the inadequacy of Biden’s press conferences and interviews with major news outlets could help explain why Biden’s approval ratings are close to the highest levels. historically low, though most polls show that much of his domestic agenda remains popular with most Americans.

As pop culture and social media provide opportunities to connect with a segment of America, Ott said, the president’s connection to the electorate through traditional broadcast and print media and holding official press conferences will be critical to correcting of this detachment.

The presidency has always been a largely rhetorical venture, Ott said. You can not run an agenda without vision casting and part of it has to go through the ordinary press.

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.