International
Leading numbers of COVID-19 in the Ottawa area today
- of OttawaIncrease hospital admissions for COVID-19, but one patient less in intensive care.
- Three more deaths from COVID-19 in Ottaware were reported Sunday.
Today’s Ottawa Update
There are currently 60 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for active COVID-19 treatment, according to the Ottawa Public Health (OPH).
That’s nine more than Saturday. This number has been increasing for about two weeks.
Six people with COVID-19 are in an ICU, a figure that has been more consistent. This is one less than Saturday.
These hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. They also do not cover people with persistent COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health care units.
Hospitals are challenged by the growing number of cases because staff shortages reduce their capacity.
FRIEND | What these hospital numbers do and do not show:
of coronavirus levels in Ottawa wastewater, which do not rely on testing, have grown for almost a month.
The number of cases has risen to record levels in many countries this winter, and as the spread of the Omicron variant dominates and limits testing, the current number of cases in Ottawa may be three to 10 times higher, Health Medical Officer Dr said on Tuesday. . Vera Etches.
Of the people being tested, 41.36 percent are positive since the last update on Thursday. This number has generally been on the rise since the end of November.
On Sunday, the OPH confirmed another 563 cases of COVID-19 and reported three deaths from COVID-19.
The seven-day continuous average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 inhabitants is 488.1, despite limited testing capacity.
Vaccine
896,747:The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 1,150 more than the last update on Wednesday. This is 90 percent of the skilled population.
826,007:The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least two doses, about 1,400 more than Wednesday and 83 percent of the eligible population.
379254:The number of Ottawa residents with a third dose, more than 31,000 as of Wednesday. However, this is 38 percent of residents aged five and oversuitability is extremely limited for children under 18 years of age.
49,250:The number of children aged five and older in Ottawa who received the first dose of the COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is 63 percent of that age group. About 4000 have two doses.
Across the region
The wider region, including western Quebec, reports 209 hospitalizations with COVID-19 and 31 patients at the ICU on Sunday.
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington District Health reported another 60 cases Sunday, one hospitalization and two more patients at an ICU.
Hastings Prince Edward reported another patient with COVID-19 at local hospitals on Friday, for a total of 20. That includes four in intensive care.
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties reported two more deaths from COVID-19 and 17 local COVID hospitalizations Friday, four more than Thursday. Four of them are in intensive care.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/covid19-ottawa-cases-january-9-1.6308892
