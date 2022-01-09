Novak Djokovic prepares to defend Australian Open legacy in Melbourne courtroom

In a shocking turn of Australia’s sporting summer, the eyes of the world will not descend on Rod Laver Arena Central Court, but on Federal District and Family Court as Novak Djokovic struggles to play in the Australian Open.

Serbia, who has won a record nine times at the Australian Open, was a strong favorite to add another title to his resume before his visa was revoked upon arrival in Melbourne.

Djokovic’s campaign to solidify as the best he has ever played the game has now been sidelined by the hotel ban, an imminent court battle and the possibility that he will never have the chance to win the 10th Australian Open.

Djokovic’s detention deadline

On 18 November, okokovi. Was granted a temporary activity visa (subclass 408).

On November 29, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt wrote to Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley, saying players wishing to enter Australia without a quarantine should be fully vaccinated and could not count a previous infection as a reason. for exception.

On December 16, Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19.

On December 30, Djokovic received a letter from the Australian Tennis Chief Medical Officer stating that he had been granted a “medical exemption from COVID vaccination” on the grounds that he had recently recovered from COVID-19.

On 1 January, okokovi mori received an automated online confirmation via the Australian Travel Declaration website / application that he met the requirements for a “quarantine arrival in Australia, where permitted by the jurisdiction of your arrival”.

Shortly before midnight on January 5, Djokovic arrived in Melbourne on a flight from Dubai.

He was interviewed for half an hour from 12:12 to 12:52 on January 6, before being asked if he could rest and wait until 8 a.m. in order to get legal advice before another interview.

He was awakened by two border officials shortly before 6 a.m. and, according to court documents, “one of the supervisors pressured him to accept that a decision should be made immediately.”

Djokovic, “feeling that there was no other choice”, accepted an interview which ended at 6:14 in the morning.

At around 7:42 a.m., he was notified that his visa had been revoked.

After eight hours in clearing the immigration, Djokovic was taken to the Park Hotel, where he waited for Monday’s court hearing.

It is currently scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Melbourne time and the public will be able to see its virtual presentation.

Djokovic’s legal team prepares to attack visa cancellation

Djokovic’s lawyers have prepared a barrage of arguments against the visa waiver and his detention in hopes of securing an expedited release for the tennis star.

In documents submitted to the court, Djokovic’s legal team argues that denying the star’s ability to rest and consult with his representatives constitutes “procedural” injustice.

Lawyers also draw attention to what they call “jurisdictional errors” and say that Djokovic’s COVID-19 infection in December puts him clearly in line with ATAGI advice on medical contraindications for coronavirus vaccination.

While Mr. Huntmay has informed Tennis Australia that COVID-19 infection is not a valid medical exception, Djokovic’s lawyers argue that “Tennis Australia alleviated [Djokovic’s] the medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccination request and supplemented the Australian Travel Declaration on his behalf, ”the circumstances were beyond Djokovic’s control.

That, along with the online message Djokovic received on January 1, suggested that Djokovic could argue that he had been deceived by authorities before coming to Australia, Melbourne’s lawyer, David Galbally QC, said.

“I think there are difficulties with his arguments, but the court will see that he has been led to believe that he had the right to come here,” he said.

Mr Galbally said the court could be cautious in using its discretion, with the possibility of a decision “opening the door” for other applicants if Djokovic was successful.

Djokovic “had no guaranteed entry”

Government lawyers made their submission late Sunday night, saying the automated online email Djokovic received was not a guarantee “his so-called ‘medical exemption’ would be accepted”, and his answers could be questioned. and were verified upon his arrival.

“There is no guarantee of entry by a non-citizen to Australia. On the contrary, there are criteria and conditions for entry and reasons for refusing or canceling a visa,” the submission said.

The email from the department said the applicant’s responses to the Australian Traveler Declaration indicated that he met the ‘quarantine travel’ requirements in Australia.

“But this does not say anything about the power of the minister (or her delegate) to question those answers, the evidence on which they were based, and to conclude that a power of annulment was revived under the Act upon his arrival in Australia. “

He also challenged Djokovic’s claim of a medical exemption from Australia’s vaccination requirements on the basis that he contracted COVID-19 in mid-December.

“There is no suggestion that the applicant had ‘serious acute medical illness’ in December 2021. All he has said is that he tested positive for COVID-19,” the government submission said.

The Czech player was deported

Djokovic has not been the only player involved in a border entry drama.

Over the weekend, Czech player Renata Voracova was deported from Melbourne following the cancellation of her visa, while the Australian Border Force (ABF) confirmed that it was now investing in another tennis player and an official who was also granted medical exemptions.

However, Interior Minister Karen Andrews said the issue was Djokovic’s vaccination status, not his visa status.

“It was very clear to the border guard that he was not able to meet the requirements to provide the evidence he needed to enter.”

Every single person coming to Australia must prove that they have been vaccinated or prove that they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. This is one of the entry requirements here.

Djokovic fights for his legacy

The federal government has been quick to point out that at no point during the visa saga was Djokovic forcibly arrested.

Ms Andrews said Djokovic was “free to leave at any time” taking a flight home.

Djokovic’s insistence on staying and fighting in court suggests the 34-year-old still intends to compete in the Australian Open 2022.

But the window for Djokovic to play is closing rapidly.

The Open starts on January 17 and Djokovic’s lawyers say they have been advised that Tennis Australia will need a final answer by Tuesday for planning purposes.

While Djokovic may not be deported immediately if Monday’s hearing does not go according to him, the extra time it would take to launch an appeal would do everything but impossible for him to compete.

The government’s appeal to postpone the hearing to January 12 was rejected on Saturday evening.

In court documents, Djokovic’s lawyers drew attention to the tight deadlines, saying that the Minister of Internal Affairs should take the necessary steps to ensure that the number one in the world is released immediately, as of 5:00 p.m. moon.

Given his dominant form and three Grand Slam victories in 2021, Djokovic’s victory on court would make him a strong favorite to win the tournament, despite spending the weekend in custody.

But the consequences of a failed appeal would be dire for Djokovic and would end his reign as king of the Australian Open.

If Djokovic leaves Australia by force, he could be barred from re-entering for three years.

In such a long period, the Serb would be 37 years old when he could race again at the Rod Laver Arena.

Only Australian Ken Rosewall in 1972 has ever won a Grand Slam at that age.

As a sign of the times, perhaps the most important clash of the tennis season will come between Interior Minister Karen Andrews and Novak Gjokovic during a video conference at 10:00 a.m. Monday.