The Saudi princess was released after nearly 3 years in prison, following international pressure





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Saudi authorities have released a princess detained in the kingdom under mysterious circumstances for nearly three years, her supporters said on Sunday. The princess, Basmah bint Saud, a daughter of the second king of Saudi Arabia, disappeared in March 2019 and landed in a notorious Saudi prison without any charges, she wrote on social media at the time. The reason for the arrest along with her daughter was not clear, as she had never had a significant impact. But he marked the latest case against a member of the royal family, as the stubborn crown prince Mohammed bin Salman consolidated power as the de facto leader of the kingdom. Following the ascension to the throne of his father, King Salman, in 2015, he has prosecuted rival critics, activists and kings and imprisoned and shaken princes in an anti-corruption purge. Princess Basmah, 58, and her 30-year-old daughter Suhoud al-Sharif left al-Hair prison on the outskirts of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, last week and returned home to the port city of Jeddah on Thursday. her legal adviser Henri Estramant. Princess Basmah suffers from health problems including osteoporosis and is now focused on recovering and spending time with family, he added. Get the daily edition of the Times of Israel

by email and never miss our main stories By registering, you accept the terms The Saudi Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Saudi government has not commented publicly on the case. But in 2020, the Saudi Mission to the United Nations in Geneva told the working group on arbitrary detentions that Princess Basmah was charged with criminal offenses involving attempts to travel outside the Kingdom illegally. There was no trial, he added. Estramant said security agents took the princess and her daughter while they were preparing to travel to Switzerland for regular medical care. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 14, 2021. (Bandar Aljaloud / Saudi Royal Palace via AP) Princess Basmah’s health deteriorated significantly during her detention, said her London-based lawyers at Grant Liberty, who petitioned the UN and campaigned for months to secure her release. For months we did not even know if she was alive or not, said Grant Liberty’s legal officer Rhianna Dorrian, citing the princess’ inability to establish direct contact with her family or supporters since last May. We also know that she was denied basic treatment. Princess Basmahs’s defenders hailed her release as a victory, while also saying she remains under scrutiny and some details were still unclear. It’s a good sign from the royal court that they are working to improve legal conditions, Estramant said. Saudi Arabia is trying to modernize and develop and it is important that there are no people in arbitrary detention.

