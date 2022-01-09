Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday

The last:

Several provinces reported an increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and ICU admissions on Sunday, and Canada’s public health chief warned that those figures could rise further in the coming days due to the “large volume” of cases of the Omicron variant.

Quebec is reporting a sharp rise in COVID-19-related hospital admissions on Sunday, saying the figure rose to 140 in the last 24 hours and now stands at 2,436.

The provincial health department says 257 patients are currently in intensive care, an increase of 12 from the day before.

In the neighbors Ontario, the number of patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units increased to 412 from 385 the day before.

People pass by ambulances to enter the doors of the emergency department of Trillium Health Partners-Queensway Hospital in Mississauga, Ont. on Saturday. (JP Moczulski / The Canadian Press)

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 2,419 patients have been hospitalized because of the virus, which is less than the nearly 2,600 reported yesterday. However, Elliott noted that not all hospitals report their numbers on weekends.

Hospitalizations in New Brunswickstood 79 on Sunday, one less than a record of 80 the day before. Sixteen people are in the ICU and 10 are in the fans.

Dr. Theresa Tam, chief of public health, attributes the increase in hospital admissions and ICU admissions to Omicron’s most broadcast version and expects those figures to continue to tend in the wrong direction.

“While recent surveys / studies show that the risk of hospitalization is lower for #Omicron compared to Delta, [a] sudden rush [of] “Omicron with a large volume of cases is fueling severe disease trends,” Tam wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“Given the current daily case counts are already ~ 400% higher than the peak of the third wave [on average 8,730 cases were reported daily at the mid-April 2021 peak]”It is not surprising that we will see further increases in hospitalization trends,” she added.

What is happening all over Canada

With laboratory-based testing capacity deeply strained and increasingly limited, experts say the number of true cases is likely much higher than reported. Hospitalization data at the regional level is also evolving, with some provinces saying they will report dividing the number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 from those in hospital for another medical issue, which also results positive for COVID-19.

For more information on what is happening in your community, including details on outbreaks, test capacity, and local constraints, click on the regional coverage below.

You can also read more fromCanadian Public Health Agency, which provides a detailed overview of each regionincludingthe average positivity rates of the seven-day testin itdaily epidemiological updates.

IN British ColumbiaOfficials announced that the children will return to class on Monday, under heightened security measures, despite the Omicron-induced broadcast boost.

In Prerita,Saskatchewanthe government is refusing to restrict rallies, despite a warning from the chief of medical health; more than 900 healthcare workers inManitobatested positive during the holiday season, according to the provincial health organization; and forecasts fromAlbertaHealth Services early warning systems suggest that the current wave, within two weeks, could send more people to hospital than at any point in the pandemic.

In the Atlantic, officials at Newfoundland and Labrador say protesters disrupt a COVID-19 reinforcing clinic in St. Louis. John’s and forced him to close early. Meanwhile, White Point Resort’s favorite place in New ScotlandSouth Shore has announced it will close by the end of the month as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

In the north, there is a mixture of relief, resignation and frustration from students, parents and school teachers acrossNorthwest Territoriesgo back to online learning this week.

What is happening around the world

As of Sunday, more than 305.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracking tool. The reported number of global deaths was more than 5.4 million.

IN Asia, the Chinese city of Tianjin began testing all of its 14 million inhabitants on Sunday after a group of 20 children and adults tested positive for COVID-19, including at least two with the Omicron variant.

IN AfricaThe best football tournament on the continent opened on Sunday in Cameroon after organizers imposed a last-minute ban due to Omicron that only fully vaccinated fans with evidence of the latest negative virus tests will be allowed in stadiums.

IN EuropeThousands marched through the Czech capital on Sunday to protest COVID-19 mandatory vaccination for certain groups and professions.

IN AmericasMore than 70 Grupo Aeromexico pilots have tested positive for coronavirus during an increase in Omicron infections, leading to 22 canceled flights, said a union representing Mexican airline pilots.