Dodgers among the teams with the smallest bonus money





The international signing period 2021-2022 is scheduled to start on January 15th and last until December 15th. It is the second year in a row that the period will start in January compared to July. According to Jesse Sanchez from MLB.com, Los Angeles Dodgers will have $ 5,179,700 to spend when the period officially starts later this week. That puts them alongside the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, LA Angels, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals. Meanwhile, teams that were given a competitive balance sheet selection in the B round of the MLB draft received a $ 6,262,600 bonus set. The group includes the Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres and St. Louis. Louis Cardinals. Clubs that were given a competitive balance sheet selection in the MLB draft A round received a $ 5,721,500 bonus set. The group includes the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays. Some teams lost money for exceeding the luxury tax threshold and / or signing a free agent to the Major League, who declined a qualifying offer. For the second year in a row, clubs will not be allowed to trade bonus space in swimming pools. Qualified players who may sign with a Major League team during the 2021-22 international signing period must have been born between 1 September 2004 and 31 August 2005. Players must also register with Major League Baseball to sign. The Dodgers agreed terms with 22 players on the first day of the international signing period last year, including short ball Wilman Diaz, who was ranked number 3 possible. The Dodgers contacted nurse Samuel Muoz The Dodgers are considered the favorite to sign with Samuel Muoz on January 15, a shortlist from the Dominican Republic, which is one of the top 50 candidates in the international consensus. To have subscribed to the Dodger Blue YouTube channel? Be sure to ring the notifications to view player interviews, attend shows and gifts, and stay up to date on all the Dodgers news and gossip!

