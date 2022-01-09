Adelaide International: Ashleigh Barty sends Australian Open warning with breakup of Elena Rybakina | Tennis News







It took Barty just 64 minutes to beat seventh Rybakina 6-3, 6-2 and win the 14th singles title of her career. Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! World number one @ashbarty wins her third career title at home https://t.co/W4c8CvDLmt – wta (@WTA) 1641711170000 ADELAIDE: World number one Ashleigh Barty showed why she is the Australian Open favorite when she defeated Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the Adelaide International final on Sunday.It took Barty just 64 minutes to beat seventh Rybakina 6-3, 6-2 and win the 14th singles title of her career. The 25-year-old Australian has been in excellent form this week and has had to beat a host of key players in the first half of the draw.

She got a first-round farewell, but then faced Coco Gauff (world number 22), Sofia Kenin (12) and Iga Swiatek (9) on her way to the decision.

Against Rybakina, the world number 14, Barty dominated in every aspect of the game and took control of the match in the middle of the first set. WINNER! World number one @ashbarty adds to her repertoire the Adelaide international champion for single women for 2022 af https://t.co/m0dfS7943c – Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) 1641710642000 Both players started well, losing just two points each in service in their first three games, so it was a surprise when at 3-3, Barty stumbled a bit and found himself at 15-40.

But Rybakina was unable to convert any break points and Barty made him pay.

She held on to her service and then jumped right after Rybakina seemed to lose focus, breaking and then not wanting to take the first set in 29 minutes. Title [email protected] | #AdelaideTennis https://t.co/UV4NlUi4pu – wta (@WTA) 1641713284000 Barty was in complete control at this stage as she continued a seven-game run.

She broke the first two games of Rybakina’s serve in the second set to catch drowning in the match as she walked away with a 4-0 lead.

As against Swiatek in the semi-finals, Barty’s shooting range confused Rybakina, who tried to withstand the back kick in a special way. How is it to start a season? @ashbarty is your Adelaide 2022 international champion! https://t.co/ZARSmhgUkY – wta (@WTA) 1641710984000 She was forced to go for big winners instead of trying to get out of Australia and made 26 unforced errors as a result.

Barty’s service has also improved and in those few cases where she was under pressure, she was able to serve to get out of trouble.

The two women will now go to the Sydney Classic, the final warm-up ahead of the Australian Open, where they will be drawn to meet in the quarterfinals.

But before that, Barty will play in the doubles final alongside Australian colleagues Storm Sanders, where they will face Darija Jurak Schreiber and Andreja Klepac.

