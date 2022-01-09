NB Horse Location is shifting the focus from international to domestic competition





Rob and Suzanne Stevenson’s dream of hosting an international equestrian event in New Brunswick came to a halt when the pandemic struck. The co-chairs of Foshay International realized their 25-year-old dream when they opened their place in Jemseg in 2018. Rob Stevenson, who competed in two races at the 1992 Olympics, said they spent five years carefully studying what the sport needed when it came to international competitions. “Expecting an international equestrian race in New Brunswick is a pretty ambitious venture to start,” Stevenson said. The facility, which hosted a combined cross-country, dress-up and dance event with performances, attracted huge riders and thousands of spectators and welcomed the great North American riders. But their plan did not have an emergency for a worldwide pandemic and an interruption of international travel. “We had a lot of a plan before 2020,” Stevenson said. The pandemic curve However, the Stevensons are trying to adapt by refocusing their events on local competitors. As they hope to return again to host the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) races, Foshay will be the starter in the preliminary races at the moment. “Pandemic changes have highlighted the need to support local groups,” said Suzanne Stevenson. Foshay will host six shows from May to October that will take place on the third weekend of each month. The couple says their shift to the focus of local riders in the region and across the country has been greeted with emotion. “I think international competitions [have] “It created a lot of momentum in the sport of events in Maritime,” she said. “Basic people are really excited to think they will be able to do something on the property and in the country.” New participants welcome Rob Stevenson said that while other sports are more common in the region, he hopes more people in the local area will start, despite a reputation as an “elite activity”. “I would say it is no more elite than golf, tennis or hockey,” he said. “We are trying to show here [that] if there is interest, then there is a way. “ The Stevensons have also opened their venue for other sporting events. So far, they have organized runs and cycling events at the property. “People in New Brunswick really want these opportunities to come out and be active and we want to support that,” Stevenson said.

