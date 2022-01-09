SAUDI INTERNATIONAL MOTORCYCLE FESTIVAL EXPLODES IN SAUDI ARABIA





Fans of everything automotive will enjoy great moments in seven key areas: Direct Action Arena, Static OEM Motor Show, Concours Car Screen, Storm Boogie, Viral Music, Robots, Car Club Screens. Over an area of ​​1.7 million square feet, the audience will share a good time with professional competition and stunt drivers with auto acrobatics, testing and motocross racing. With something for everyone and every age group, Arab and international star artists will bring live concerts to Autoville. The Saudi Ministry of Health will have a strong presence with a full team ready to give qualified visitors their third vaccines against COVID-19. The MoH team will also raise awareness of the measures taken to combat the pandemic and ensure that the audience adheres to them. Amjad Shaker, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of SCEGA expressed his happiness to see the launch of the Autoville festival highlighting the still untapped potential of the Kingdom’s exhibition, conference and entertainment sectors. He said the Authority made every effort to ensure a dignified and pioneering event. He added that Autoville enriches the government’s efforts to strengthen the national tourism and exhibition industry with mass audiences of mass-market cars and motorcycles and awareness-raising and promotional events attracting experts, automotive and motor sports enthusiasts and the general public, in collaboration with more than 100 world automobile brands. He went on to say that events like Autoville add tremendous value to the national exhibition and conference industry, attracting some large investors in event organization, automobiles and automotive accessories. Not only that, he said, but these events also bring business to local hospitality institutions, not to mention indirectly business their behavior in retail, food and entertainment, which all help in Riad one of the best cities in the world, a key objective of Vision 2030. Car lovers can attend the Autoville themselves. Chelsea DeNofa will be happy to show them the lines at Drift School, while the RTR Team will teach them how to be professional behind the wheel. The Tokyo Drift test drive will surely attract movie fans, while Suzuki will introduce them to its Swift with good professional stunt guides, who will show you how everything is done in the movies. Top car manufacturers and professional drivers will be at Autoville, including Saudi professional driver and two-time Guinness World Record holder Abdul Hadi Al-Qahtani, along with legendary drivers Ken Block; Vaughn Gethin Jr.; Remy Bizouard; among many others. Tickets are now available at www.autoville.me The International Motor Festival in Saudi Arabia (Autoville) is one of many efforts to strengthen the Saudi automotive show industry and make it a destination for car enthusiasts outside the Kingdom, promoting tourism with the help of other government agencies. Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1722550/SCEGA_Autoville.jpg SOURCE General Authority of Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions (SCEGA)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-international-motor-festival-autoville-spins-away-in-saudi-arabia-301456742.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos