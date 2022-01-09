The flight ban leaves Hong Kong executives stranded outside the territory

International business groups in Hong Kong are urging the government to resume flights after a rating agency warned that a ban on foreign travel would prevent companies from using Hong Kong as their regional headquarters.

Executives traveling home for Christmas have been stranded outside the Asian financial center after authorities suspended flights from eight countries, including the US and the UK, to protect the city from the coronavirus variant Omicron.

David Graham, executive director of the British Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, said the “unfortunate” flight ban had surprised many people.

“It will inevitably cause considerable concern and concern, especially for many Hong Kong-based executives and employees who traveled to the UK for the Christmas period to be with family and sought to return to Hong Kong early. in January, ”he said. Financial Times.

“We very much hope that the ban will be for a very limited period given the extensive quarantine and testing measures already in place for those returning from the UK.”

Hong Kong is pursuing a “zero-Covid” policy in line with that of China. On Sunday, the port city of Tianjin began mass testing of its 14 million inhabitants after 20 cases were reported transmitted locally, at least two of them involving Omicron. Tianjin borders Beijing, which will host the Winter Olympics early next month.

Over the past week, Hong Kong has reinstated many rules of social distancing following an explosion that was rooted in the Cathay Pacific flight crew, which was exempt from passenger quarantine orders.

The territorial government has also come under fire after 13 senior officials and 19 lawmakers were quarantined over the weekend after attending a major birthday party – contrary to official instructions to avoid large rallies. Two of the 170 participants then tested positive for Covid-19.

The quarantine order was later lifted for many in attendance after one of the two cases was identified as false positive. Hong Kong’s first “patriots only” legislature is scheduled to hold its opening session on Wednesday.

Flights from the eight countries were suspended for a 14-day period last Wednesday. Other airlines, such as Air Canada and Virgin Atlantic, have temporarily suspended flights because they were unable to meet the Hong Kong government’s quarantine requirements.

The government said tougher measures needed to be implemented because the city was facing the risk of a “major explosion”.

Fitch Ratings said, however, that the new restrictions could dilute Hong Kong’s economic growth prospects. “We believe that tightening restrictions on international arrivals will create further obstacles to the territory’s ability to serve as a regional headquarters for foreign multinationals.”

Hong Kong has also recently introduced a mandatory seven-day quarantine for pilots and crew operating cargo flights. The move has created chaos for flight schedules, with Cathay Pacific reducing cargo capacity to 20 percent and passenger capacity to 2 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Recent flight cancellations have sparked warnings of a sharp rise in food prices.

Those wishing to enter Hong Kong from most countries are already subject to isolation for three weeks in a hotel and in some cases in a government quarantine facility.

Restrictions have prevented deaths and strains in health systems seen elsewhere, but have cut the city off from the rest of the world.

At the same time, however, the city has failed to persuade seniors to get vaccinated, with just over 20 percent of people aged 80 and over vaccinated.

International business groups have previously warned that Hong Kong risks risking its crown as the region’s main financial center if it does not reopen its borders.

“Flight restrictions add another level of stress, cost and uncertainty to business leaders living in Hong Kong,” said Tara Joseph, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, which represents 1,400 companies in China.

“Some people are trapped, others are afraid of what will happen next and there is no indication of when this will end.”

The U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong said there should be “greater dialogue and transparency regarding travel, testing and quarantine measures affecting Hong Kong as a place to live and do business.”

Additional reporting by Tom Mitchell in Singapore