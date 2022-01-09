Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan win Adelaide International with upset win over first seed





Joining for the first time in the ATP tournament, Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan from India won the Adelaide International doubles trophy with a tough 7-6 (6) 6-1 win over leaders Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo here on Sunday. . Bopanna’s excellent service returns to crucial moments and Ramkumar’s all-round play tilted the game in their favor. In the one hour and 21 minute race, the Indians maintained all four break points they faced and broke their rivals twice. It was Bopanna’s 20th title in doubles at the ATP and the first for Ramkumar, who was only playing in his second match at this level summit, after finishing a runner-up in the Tennis Championship at the Hall of Fame in 2018. “When Ramkumar serves on your wing, you can finish the point early, so that was an advantage,” Bopanna said. Asked how different it was to play Ramkumar from another compatriot and left-winger Divij Sharan, Bopanan said: to end early. “I am surprised that not many Indians came to this event. “If someone had come down here, he would have entered the field because there were not many players.” Bopanna and Ramkumar will share $ 18,700 in prize money and won by 250 ranking points each. The victory would be a big boost for Ramkumar ahead of the Australian Open Qualifiers, where he will aim to once again make the main draw of a Grand Slam singles. After saving an early break point, Bopanna and Ramkumar stepped up their game. In the seventh game, when Melo served for 30-0, Bopanna’s irreversible service to Dodig’s right and later an overwhelming forehand winner made it 30th, but the Brazilian eventually held on. Bopanna then saved another break point and converted the crucial point to make the score 4-4. Serving to stay afloat in the set at 5-6, the Indian pair were 40-30 when Dodig created a winner in Bopanna’s serve, who passed Ramkumar to his right, but Coorgi with great service hit a nor to draw him into the draw. -thyese. At 6-6, Bopanna found a return service winner in Melo’s service to earn the second point of the set and converted with his flourishing service. Traffic was one-way in the second set with the Indians dominating throughout.

