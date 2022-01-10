Graeme McDowell: Competition from the Saudis makes other tournaments better

Graeme McDowell won the Saudi International 2020 with two strokes. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Is it revolutionary or evolutionary?

That was the question I asked Saudi Arabia’s 2020 international champion Graeme McDowell before boarding a plane to start his 2022 campaign at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Thinking well, as McDowell seems to do when you ask him a question, the 42-year-old believes what the Saudis are doing in anticipating the fourth Saudi International tournament and funding LIV Golf in the amount of $ 200 million in 10 tournaments in the Asian tournament. is making the PGA Tour better.

“Saudi golf has created numerous conversations within golf around the world, which have led them, taking the example of the PGA Tour, to try to be a better version of themselves,” McDowell said of the power struggle in golf. “I think it’s evolution.”

McDowell believes the PGA Tour should now look at its best players and realize how important they are to the PGA Tour.

“That kind of who-did-who-who-who bit,” McDowell said. “If you take Tiger Woods as an example, would we be here today in this financial environment that is the PGA Tour if it were not for Tiger Woods?”

McDowell believes needle movers like Woods need to be careful and programs like the Player Impact Program (PIP) are a byproduct of pressure in the PGA tournament.

“The PGA Tour is definitely growing and taking care of these guys right now and some of them are driven by the competition that Golf Saudi has put in there with possible guarantees with these guys, just to be there,” McDowell said. “This is something the PGA Tour model has never embraced before because it has been a lot, ‘we’re going to get it out there and if you want to come and play your best, you can win it.’

McDowell returning to the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club is what he calls “returning to the crime scene.”

The victory in 2020 was the last victory by McDowell worldwide and moved him to the top 50 in the world, winning an invitation to The Masters and part of the Ryder Cup discussion. He never capitalized on that momentum after the COVID pandemic shut down the world, including golf for three months. When he returned, his game had left him.

“I played well at Sony, some money (Saudi International) and I felt like I was starting to play well again,” McDowell said of his early start to the 2020 campaign. COVID at the time. “

Changing to a new coach Lucas Wald was a mistake, not because Wald was not a good coach, but according to McDowell, he did not fit in with his game. He eventually turned to Kevin Kirk, a defender of Pete Cowan and Cowan himself.

But all of that meant wasting time, then added an injury to the forearm over the summer and McDowell needed a restoration.

“It did not fit in with who I was,” McDowell said of Wald’s teaching. “I can’t wait to train myself this year, I’ll just be back unë at the end of the day you can not [BS] yourself.

“We’re not trying to make the orange box happy,” McDowell told Trackman and the various aids available to modern players. “We are trying to make our eyes happy; you want to look up and see a balloon flying in the airspace we visualized. ”

Super motivated and eager to compete, McDowell is very excited about where he believes his game is and how he is approaching the year.

Graeme McDowell plays in the Dubai Desert Classic 2021. Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images

McDowell sees the twelfth finish in Bermuda last October as a potential springboard for the remainder of the season.

After Sony, McDowell will play either in San Diego at the Farmers Insurance Open or at the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Surprisingly, McDowell has never traveled to Torrey Pines to play in January and is aware of the pitfalls of the long, wet slogan he would surely expect in San Diego versus popular venues in Abu Dhabi, where he has played seven times with T3 shows in 2011 and 2012.

He would then return to Saudi Arabia, where memories are important to him and where he raised his last trophy.

“I’m a little freer than I’m been for a long time,” McDowell said, describing his stance. “As I go through this phase of my career, the last few chapters in the main career of the PGA Tour, I want to finish strong, I want to end with a good attitude and I want to end with a guy who does not decide. any pressure on myself. ”