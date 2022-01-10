International
Spatial Microbes: University of Idaho Students Research Bacteria Tested by International Space Station | National News
For Hannah Johnson, the launch of SpaceX felt similar to some of the stress described in some of the space disaster movies of the 1990s.
It was approximately 56 hours since the launch of the SpaceXs CRS-24 mission last month when Johnson and her fellow chemical engineers at the University of Idaho learned that the search container they hoped to send to the International Space Station had leaked. Worse, an imminent deadline to reload the container meant they had about a day to fix it.
The container was developed over a year to test how microgravity affects some polymer coatings, known to resist bacterial adhesion, in an aluminum alloy used with several high-contact areas on board the space station.
The goal is to reduce the transmission of bacteria between astronauts in contact with high-use surfaces, such as door handles and handrails. The project was one of two funded through NASA’s Student Payload Opportunity with Citizen Science (SPOCS) program that were scheduled to go to the International Space Station during the launch of SpaceX on December 21st.
Before that, however, the UI team had to adjust the flow.
Becoming creative
Johnson and seven other UI chemical engineering students led the research, which began as a major fall 2020 project set by Associate Professor Matthew Bernards.
Giving students sets of experiments with cotton swabs, two random polymers, a control surface and a nutrient fluid to stimulate bacterial growth, the UI team asked the children to wipe different surfaces and apply it to the samples. About 90 of the 200 datasets were returned after the 30-day trial.
Some of them probably spit in Petri dishes, Johnson said. They had all sorts of ideas on how to get the bacteria in there.
Very nice to see
UI students had to get creative with designing the current research container.
Bernards said the team was limited to a 10 by 10 by 15 centimeter container that could weigh no more than 1.5 kilograms, otherwise less than approximately 3.4 pounds. NASA similarly imposed restrictions on the amount of electricity, noise, and vibration allowed for the operation of the chemistry, while the project also needed as little involvement as possible from astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
Developing a container that astronauts could basically simply insert was difficult, especially since the team was limited to chemical engineering degrees because of the nature of the high-rock project, Johnson said.
It would be nice to have a computer engineer on our team because we had to learn how to program from scratch, she said, and just things that took us a lot longer because we had to learn the skills and then apply it.
Team members traveled down to the Kennedy Space Center to watch SpaceX launch on December 21st. There, Johnson said the team also saw some behind-the-scenes events, including the NASA-designed rocket conducting the Artemis 1 lunar orbital mission.
The UI team search container was undergoing pre-launch testing when they discovered a leak in one of the holding seals, Johnson said.
At that moment, I was like, oh god, did we just waste a year of our lives planning this project? she said. This was probably one of the most stressful times of our lives, but it was a good challenge because me and my teammates were able to overcome it and work really well under pressure and listen to each other and work as team. It certainly wasn’t fun, but it was very rewarding.
The team solved it and thanks to a weather break, the mission was able to leave as planned.
Upon successful arrival, the UI search was installed by Kayla Barron, Richland astronaut currently aboard the International Space Station.
Barron said Wednesday that the experiment caught his eye as he was loading it into an air blocker. It is one of the many experiments by universities around the world that have found their way into space.
(He) had a University of Idaho sticker on it and my sister is actually a graduate of the University of Idaho, Stephanie, Barron said. So I had that kind of, you know, Go Vandals! I thought in my head as I was inserting it. It was very nice to see him.
The experiment will remain undisturbed for 30 days upon arrival before finally returning to the university for evaluations and final report.
Being able to achieve that, Johnson said, and actually meeting people at NASA and getting them to communicate with me and let me know that I was doing a good job and that I am capable of I do these amazing things, it really just gives you confidence in yourself to be able to take that next step and apply for a position you may not have been able to apply for before.
Bernards, director of the NASA Space Grant Consortium in Idaho, said major chemical engineering projects typically focus on industry and research needs or opportunities such as national or international competitions.
This particular project was aligned with an email Bernards received in early fall 2020 regarding the SPOCS program. NASA’s call also goes well with research Bernards said the chemical engineering department has done over the past 14 years in polymers for biomedical applications, such as reducing bacterial adhesion during medical procedures.
It was the perfect kind of marriage of perfect research interests, project opportunities and time for my class, he said.
The UI team consisted of Johnson, Adriana Bryant, Travis Lindsay, Roslyn McCormack, Niko Hansen and Kael Stelck, as well as current students Kaitlyn Harvey and Ashley Keeley, who were hired after six graduated to assist in the final stages of projects.
I have always been interested in (space), said Johnson, project team leader. Knowing that I could actually contribute and have the knowledge and ability to actually work on things was simply something I wanted to get an effort for.
Bernards said the students initially submitted a proposal to review SPOCS funding in October 2020. After being selected as a finalist, the team made a presentation in December to representatives of NASA, as well as mission managers with Nanoracks and space education company DreamUp .
The teams selected for funding were announced on December 14, 2020.
Using previous UI research, the student team initially focused their project on three polymers that were being considered for space travel.
They narrowed them down to two to run in space, along with aluminum alloy not worn as a control group, thanks to the help of some local elementary school students.
The Citizen Science element of the SPOCS program requires the inclusion of K-12 students as citizen scientists for the experiment. Therefore, the UI student team was assisted by third- to fifth-graders at J. Russell Elementary School in Moscow to determine which polymer coatings were best for resisting bacterial adhesion.
