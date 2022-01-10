Admissions to the ICU increase as Omicron deletes Ontarion





Ontario confirmed at least 11,959 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, though as experts continue to warn that the real number is thought to be significantly higher given reduced access to PCR testing . The number of people hospitalized as a result of the virus now stands at 2,419, just below Saturday’s high pandemic rate of 2,594. However, this number is potentially lower than reality given that not all provincial hospitals report figures on weekends. The number of people currently in intensive care units as a result of COVID-19 is now 412, up from 385 on Saturday. The number of people seeking a ventilator to breathe has risen by seven to 226 on Sunday. Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from Daily provincial update of the Ministry of Health : Completed tests: 49,442. Test positivity rate across the province: 27.7 percent, from the highest overnight level of Saturday of 30.6 percent. Active cases: 137,822. Patients in the ICU with COVID-related diseases: 412; 226 needed a fan to breathe. Dead: 20, bringing the official number to 10,366. vaccination: 133,661 doses were administered on Saturday, up from 184,101 doses on Friday. To date, the province has administered 28,457,813 doses. Currently, 91.1percent of Ontarians 12 years of age or older have received one dose of a vaccine, while 88.4percent have taken two doses. Lack of staff hurts Toronto doctors A union representing paramedics in Toronto posted a “Code Red” alert Saturday night, saying there were no response units in the city around 7 p.m. TPS Local 416 Deputy Chief Peter Shirer did not know how long the status lasted, but called it a symptom of a ten-year-old problem that is now being exacerbated by Omicron. Shirer estimated that 10 percent of Toronto paramedics may be currently isolated. This, along with an increase in the volume of virus-related calls, has caused its impact. “There’s a lot more pressure on us to service the calls now in the fifth wave of a two-year pandemic,” Shiersaid said, adding that although there were no statistics on how often red codes are called, “it certainly seems anecdotal. a higher incidence of greater strain on the doctors I represent. “ Brad Ross, communications chief for the city of Toronto, said in a statement sent by email that it is not uncommon for all ambulances to be on call at one point and released at another. Ross said Toronto Fire Services have temporarily responded to a number of low-priority calls. But if a patient needs a physician assistant, Toronto Fire will call him. “There is considerable pressure on hospitals resulting in delays by paramedics in discharging patients,” Ross said. “This issue is unfortunately common now around the world.” Toronto paramedics are not the only ones dealing with the latest strain associated with Omicron. The Durham region posted on Twitter on Wednesday that there was “no ambulance on the road” at one point Tuesday, with crews from York and Kawartha Lakes being brought in to respond to the two calls.

