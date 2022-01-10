Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Rajapaksa; discusses investment promotion, tourism

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa wrote on Twitter to announce that she had a very pleasant meeting with Mr. Wang.



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks Sunday with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed a range of issues, including tourism promotion, investment and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as the two countries marked the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Mr Wang, who is also a State Counselor, arrived in Colombo on Saturday from the Maldives for a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to meet with the country’s top leadership.

I had a very pleasant meeting with the Foreign Minister of #China. Discussions focused on the logistics of facilitating the return of many #lka med students to China. A number of issues were also discussed including Tourism, investment, # COVID19SL facilitation and readiness for the Covid post, he said on Twitter.

Mahinda Rajapaksa also thanked the Chinese government for its continued support to Sri Lanka.

I thanked #China and its people for their continued support of #lka. As our two countries celebrate the 65th anniversary of bilateral relations, I hope this relationship we only share will grow and strengthen in the years to come, he said in another Twitter post.

According to Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage, Foreign Minister Wang Yi will also meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister GL Peiris during the visit.

His visit marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations and the 70th anniversary of the Lanka-China Rubber Rice Pact.

Signed in 1952, the rubber-rice pact was a trade agreement between Lanka and China under which Colombo supplied rubber to Beijing in exchange for rice, leading to the establishment of diplomatic relations and the expansion of trade between the two nations.

Events marking these occasions will be held in the Chinese-built port city of central Colombo, one of many China-backed infrastructure development projects since 2010.

Secretary of State Colombage said new Chinese investment opportunities could be sealed by Sri Lanka during the foreign ministers’ visit.

Relations between the two countries have been under stress in recent months.

China protested against Sri Lanka’s refusal of a shipment of organic fertilizer that local farmers and some experts claimed was contaminated.

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Commercial Court here blocked the payment for it despite high-level interventions from China. Chinese blacks ranked Sri Lankan state-owned bank for non-payment honors.

Scientists from Sri Lanka had questioned the quality of the Chinese fertilizer load, saying that instead of helping, it could be harmful to the crop.

However, on Friday, on the eve of Mr. Wang’s visit, the National Bank of Sri Lanka issued US $ 6.9 million to the Chinese company.

China’s blacklisting of the Sri Lankan bank and public squabble between officials on both sides had come amid growing concerns about an acute agricultural crisis in Sri Lanka following President Gotabaya’s decision in May last year to move suddenly from chemical fertilizers to organic.

The decision sparked protests from farmers who said the ban on fertilizers would result in reduced yields, leading to a food crisis this year.

China in December suspended a project to install hybrid power plants on three Sri Lankan islands, citing security concerns from a third party amid reports that India is raising concerns about its location.

In early 2021, India staged a strong protest with Lanka over the bidding of the Chinese company for the construction of renewable energy power plants in Delft, Nagadeepa and Analthivu.

Mr Wang’s visit comes at a time when Sri Lanka is facing the worst foreign exchange crisis of all time.

By December, the stock position had shrunk to just one month of imports or just over $ 1 billion.

By the end of the year, however, the central bank announced that its reserve position had improved and cash outflows were believed to have come from a previously agreed foreign exchange with China.