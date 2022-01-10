International
COVID-19 cases fill hospitals in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick – National
Hospitals in some parts of Canada are straining under the weight of COVID-19’s Omicron variant, with hospitalizations in Quebec reaching a record high on Sunday and Ontario admissions to intensive care units exceeding 400.
New Brunswick hospitals also stayed close to their highest levels since the pandemic began, with 79 people in hospital, one in five of whom are in intensive care.
Dr. Bob Bell, former CEO of the University Health Network and Deputy Minister of Health in Ontario from 2014 to 2018, said Canada is in good company when it comes to looking at its COVID-19-tested healthcare system.
Every western country that deals with Omicron has a stressed hospital system now, he said, but Canada has a lower tolerance for deaths than countries like the United States, so it will pursue blockages and restrictions faster.
“We are sober, as are usually Canadians,” he said in an interview.
Quebec hospital admissions rose by 140 on Sunday to 2,436 and increased pressure has caused some hospitals across the province to delay surgeries and medical appointments.
Ontario reported 2,419 hospitalized patients due to the virus on Sunday, from Saturday’s number of nearly 2,600 – though the province notes that not all facilities share data over the weekend.
Some regions, such as British Columbia, do not report cases or hospitalizations over the weekend.
Regarding its counterparts, Bell said Canada has a “strong” healthcare system when it comes to quality care. He also adapted to the pandemic by adding critical care beds, ventilators and mobile surgeries.
Where it tends to remain when compared internationally is access to primary care, he said, which is day-to-day health care.
Bell warned that stressed hospitals could be a symptom of inadequate “upstream” care such as access to family doctors, home care and community care. When those services are not available, people turn to emergency departments for help, he said.
“The hospital is the canary in the coal mine in many ways for the challenges of the health system,” he said.
In a November 2021 report titled “A Fighting System,” the Canadian Medical Association said the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on Canadian health that is broader than the contracting effects of the virus itself.
Among his findings, there was a 68 to 94 percent drop in personal visits for chronic illness care visits in April 2020 compared to April 2019, and cancer screening remained 20 to 35 percent below pre-pandemic levels since January 2021.
“While the residue in hospital procedures is increasing and many forms of care have been delayed, canceled or otherwise affected,” the report said.
“The demand for additional capacity poses a significant risk to the sustainability of the health care system at a time when healthcare workers are burned, exhausted and demoralized, and pressures on the system are exacerbated by the growing lack of human health resources. . ”
As the wave of Omicron infections continues, public health officials are working to reduce the impact in places like the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.
To protect the core workforce conducting critical diagnostic and laboratory research in the country, all personnel who can work remotely have been asked to do so starting Monday, the Canada Public Health Agency said in a statement Sunday.
Dr. Mike Haddad, Chief of Staff at Bluewater Health in Sarnia, Ont., Said his hospital is currently seeing higher levels of admissions to COVID-19 than at the peak of the first wave in April 2020.
Haddad said that while his staff has remained in high spirits, they are tired of Omicron’s relentless proliferation. Approximately five percent of them are currently isolated after an infection or high-risk exposure.
Staff shortages, which many hospitals are reporting, could have slippery effects that change the course of other health care services, including paramedics, he said.
A full emergency department means paramedics cannot dismiss patients quickly and cannot be deployed to the next call.
“It’s all connected,” Haddad said, adding that while he has not yet seen this happen in Sarnia, it is already unfolding in other regions of the province.
Epidemiologist and cardiologist Dr. Christopher Labos warned against interpreting the high number of cases and hospital admissions as evidence that vaccination is ineffective, noting that he has seen growing suspicions in some counties.
“The reality is that if we did not have the vaccine, we would be talking not about thousands, but probably over 10,000 people in hospitals,” he said, noting that those without immunization against COVID-19 are up to 7.4 times more likely. have been hospitalized due to the virus.



