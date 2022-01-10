OP-ED: A house divided against itself can not stand

I listened intently this morning when I was 46 years oldthPresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the nation from Statuary Hall to mark the first anniversary of the uprising of recent years. I found myself reflecting on the attack on Pearl Harbor that pushed us into a world war against a tyrannical foreign power.

Eighty years later, tyranny is threatening America again, this time by an internal attack. A President and his empowers created a narrative and fostered a Great Lie that is going on. He incited a violent mob to attack our government headquarters and disrupt the certification of the results of free and fair elections, which he lost by over 7 million votes.

President Franklin Roosevelt referred to the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor as a day to live in shame. World War II lasted almost 4 years. January 6, 2021 started a shameful and vicious internal conflict, and it remains to be seen how long it will last.

Over the past year, we have witnessed 45 faithfulthThe president works to unravel the threads that hold together the structure of our representative democracy. His followers, fueled by a persistent disinformation diet, have harassed and intimidated election officials across the country, causing many to resign from their positions out of fear for themselves and their families.

Republican officials, fearing they will be inclined by the loyalists of the 45s, embrace his big lie and pass legislation they think will calm him down. States with Republican governors and legislatures are passing laws and redistributive plans designed to guarantee the election of the most like-minded loyalists and to remove government control from anyone who does not adhere to his tyrannical whims. According to the non-partisan Brennan Center for Justice,19 states have adopted 34 electoral lawsrestricting or suppressing the vote. Some to make it easier for local officials to annul election results they do not like.

The right to vote is the most fundamental thread of our democratic structure. Without it, our democracy disintegrates. Currently, 50 Republicans in the United States Senate, aided and abetted by two Democrats, are blocking the vote on two critical voting rights bills, the John R. Lewis Voting Advancement Act and the Freedom of Expression Act. Voted.

The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act essentially updates the formula which, since the passage of the Voters’ Rights Act of 1965, triggers a preliminary cleansing process by the Department of Justice or a federal court if a jurisdiction seeks to make any changes to the voting laws. In 2013, that pre-clearance formula was declared obsolete by the United States Supreme Court and Congress was invited to update the formula.

The chamber responded by holding over a dozen hearings by two separate committees and passed subsequent legislation which was sent to the Senate. Unfortunately, all Senate Republicans except Senator Lisa Murkowski are blocking his passage. Two Democrats have offered condolences to Republicans on the issue, and one of them, Senator Joe Manchin, has proposed the Freedom to Vote Act, seeking to withdraw bipartisan support for many provisions of the House of Commons Act passed by the House of Representatives.

Legislation includes provisions to protect electoral security, reform campaign finance, ensure fair redistribution, and prevent voter cancellation. Despite efforts to oust Senator Manchins, not a single Republican voted to allow the Freedom to Vote Act to come to the polls.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has vowed to bring both bills to another vote by Jan. 17.th, the feast of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His efforts, however, seem destined to fail without a change in Senate rules, which require 60 votes to end the debate.

While bipartisanship is welcome and may be preferable, history informs us that the 15th Amendment, which gives blacks the right to vote, was passed by party-line voting. And who would argue that the 15th Amendment should not have been passed because there was no bipartisan support?

I’m not a filibuster fan. But if maintaining this tradition is important to most of the Senate, I assert that exceptions to constitutional issues like voting should apply. An exception has been used for fiscal matters to ensure that the full confidence and credit of the United States is not jeopardized by a filibuster. The process is called reconciliation, a term that I believe is more appropriately applied in the Constitution than in the budget.

A day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, President Roosevelt said these words: No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people with its just power will win. He continued, I affirm that we will not only be maximally protected, but we will be very sure that this form of betrayal will never endanger us again. America was victorious. Our democracy and our friends and allies were saved from tyranny.

Today’s challenge is no less dangerous. To reject the seriousness of this moment means to forgive the insidiousness of the Great Lie. Our best defense is to ensure the stability of the foundations of our democracy. Like our 16ththPresident praised during another challenging time, a house divided against itself can not stand.