OP-ED: A house divided against itself can not stand

13 seconds ago

I listened intently this morning when I was 46 years oldthPresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the nation from Statuary Hall to mark the first anniversary of the uprising of recent years. I found myself reflecting on the attack on Pearl Harbor that pushed us into a world war against a tyrannical foreign power.

Eighty years later, tyranny is threatening America again, this time by an internal attack. A President and his empowers created a narrative and fostered a Great Lie that is going on. He incited a violent mob to attack our government headquarters and disrupt the certification of the results of free and fair elections, which he lost by over 7 million votes.

President Franklin Roosevelt referred to the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor as a day to live in shame. World War II lasted almost 4 years. January 6, 2021 started a shameful and vicious internal conflict, and it remains to be seen how long it will last.

Over the past year, we have witnessed 45 faithfulthThe president works to unravel the threads that hold together the structure of our representative democracy. His followers, fueled by a persistent disinformation diet, have harassed and intimidated election officials across the country, causing many to resign from their positions out of fear for themselves and their families.

Republican officials, fearing they will be inclined by the loyalists of the 45s, embrace his big lie and pass legislation they think will calm him down. States with Republican governors and legislatures are passing laws and redistributive plans designed to guarantee the election of the most like-minded loyalists and to remove government control from anyone who does not adhere to his tyrannical whims. According to the non-partisan Brennan Center for Justice,19 states have adopted 34 electoral lawsrestricting or suppressing the vote. Some to make it easier for local officials to annul election results they do not like.

The right to vote is the most fundamental thread of our democratic structure. Without it, our democracy disintegrates. Currently, 50 Republicans in the United States Senate, aided and abetted by two Democrats, are blocking the vote on two critical voting rights bills, the John R. Lewis Voting Advancement Act and the Freedom of Expression Act. Voted.

