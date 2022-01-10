The rock collapses on boatmen in Brazil, killing 10





RIO DE JANEIRO Ten people were killed in southeastern Brazil when the site of a massive rock collapsed in a popular tourist destination, authorities said on Sunday. The boatmen, who escaped the crackdown, were apprehended videos e Giant slab falling into Lake Furnas in Minas Gerais state on Saturday. The rock broke off around 12:30 pm after days of intense rain in the area. A video showed the boat in panic who could see stones falling into the lake calling out to others, Get away! But their cries seemed to be drowned out by the noise of the waterfall there and the music that sounded from the boats. Another video recorded the moment when the rock collapsed, destroying two small boats. Ten people were killed and no one was missing Sunday afternoon, said Marcos Pimenta from civilian police Minas Gerais.

“Today we are suffering the tragedy of a loss in our state that came from heavy rains,” said in a statement the governor of the states Romeu Zema. Michel Leite Neves, i 31-year-old Brazilian tourist who was in a boat on the lake when the rock collapsed, told the G1 newspaper that he had alerted the ship’s captain to the rockfall. At first the boat operator said the phenomenon was normal, but as the rockfall intensified, he shot the engine for a few seconds, Mr Leite said. He turned the boat around because he said it was better for us to get out of there, Mr. Leite said. But at that moment the rock was already falling. Lake Furnas, which is close to the city of Capitlio, is among a group of scenic destinations popular with tourists during the summer in Minas Gerais. Visitors take the boats to see the waterfalls that flow into the emerald-colored water. Lieutenant Pedro Aihara, a spokesman for the Minas Gerais Fire Department, said at least 24 people survived on the two boats that were hit directly. The search ended Sunday with all the victims and survivors counted.

Authorities said two people remained hospitalized, while at least 27 people were treated for injuries that were not serious. As of Sunday afternoon, local officials had identified only one of the boatmen who died: Julio Borges Antunes, 68, a retiree from Minas Gerais. Videos from the scene went viral in Brazil, where heavy rains and floods in recent weeks have left at least 20 other people dead and damaged thousands of homes. The Brazilian Navy sent a team to help rescue workers in Minas Gerais and said it would open an investigation to determine the causes of the collapse.

