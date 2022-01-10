China begins mass testing of 14 million people after Omicron explodes in Tianjin city





Tianjin, a major Chinese port city near the capital Beijing, has begun mass testing of its 14 million inhabitants after a group of 20 children and adults tested positive for COVID-19, including at least two with the Omicron variant. Main points: Tianjin is just over 100 kilometers east of Beijing and connected by high-speed rail

His massage will be done for two days

Millions of people have already been locked up in their homes in Xi’an and Yuzhou, two other cities with the biggest explosions Infected include 15 students aged eight to 13, a staff member at an after-school center, and four parents. Citywide testing began Sunday and will be completed within two days. A partial blockade was ordered the day before in the city’s Jinnan district where two initial cases were reported. China has stepped up its zero-tolerance strategy COVID-19 on the eve of the Winter Olympics, which open on February 4 in Beijing. The Chinese capital is 115 km northwest of Tianjin and connected by a high-speed rail link that lasts less than an hour. Millions of people are already confined to their homes in Xi’an and Yuzhou, two other cities that are further away but have larger outbreaks. Zhengzhou City, a provincial capital 70km north of Yuzhou, is also conducting mass testing and school closures as of Monday. Do not ‘let it rip’, close: How Omicron is keeping away a country of 1.4 billion For a country of 1.4 billion people, China has managed to keep reported COVID-19 cases relatively low. But with the advent of the Lunar New Year and the Winter Olympics, can it stop the spread of Omicron? Read more In Tianjin, the first two confirmed cases were a 10-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman working at the after-school center. Both were infected by the Omicron variant. In subsequent close contact testing, another 18 tested positive and 767 tested negative as of Saturday evening, local time. The mass testing, which began at 7 a.m. Sunday local time, was expected to be completed within 24 hours. City officials say special permits have been issued for grocery stores and transport vehicles to fresh produce markets in Jinnan district to ensure food and other supplies will be kept while part of the district is under isolation and quarantine measures. Residents of Xi’an, a city of 13 million that has been closed for several weeks, have complained of food shortages and problems accessing medical services. AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-09/china-mass-tests-4-million-people-tianjin-omicron/100746872 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos