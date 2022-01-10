Novak Djokovic’s parents join protest in Serbia as Australian visa hearing approaches





BELGRADE, Serbia – Novak Djokovic’s parents joined a protest rally Sunday in central Belgrade with their son still in an Australian immigration detention hotel as Djokovic fans in Serbia anxiously await a crucial court hearing that could decided if he could play in the Australian Open. The virtual hearing in Melbourne, with Djokovic appealing for his visa to be canceled, comes amid a growing public debate over his positive coronavirus test that his lawyers used as a basis for applying for a medical exemption from strict vaccination rules. Australia. Top-ranked Serb, who hopes to defend his Australian Open title and win the record 21st men’s Grand Slam title, was denied entry when he arrived at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday and was awaiting trial. to oppose his expulsion. The hearing will take place at 10am local time on Monday (6pm ET Sunday) at the Australian Federal District and Family Court. The Australian Open starts on January 17 – just one week from its trial date. 2 Related The case has polarized opinions around the world and sparked heartfelt support for the tennis star in his native Serbia. “Today is a big day. Today, the whole world will hear the truth,” Djokovic’s mother, Dijana Djokovic, told the crowd in downtown Belgrade. “We hope Novak comes out as a free man. We send great love to Novak. We believe in him, but also in the independent judiciary in Melbourne,” she said. Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, said: “This is happening because we are only a small part of the world, but we are proud people. “They can not break us. Novak is the personification of freedom, everything human that a man contains in himself. Shame on them!” Dijana Djokovic said the conditions at the hotel in Melbourne where Djokovic is staying “are not humane”. “He doesn’t even eat breakfast,” she said. “He has a wall to look at and can not even see a park in front of or out of the room.” Australian officials initially said Djokovic, a vocal vaccine skeptic who has refused to say whether he received the COVID-19 vaccine, would be given an exemption from strict vaccine rules by state authorities and would be in able to participate in the Australian Open. But when he landed, his visa was revoked by federal border officials. The dismissal request said Djokovic ‘s first positive test was on December 16 and, on the release date, said the 34 – year – old player “had no fever or breathing symptoms in the last 72 hours”. Social media is filled with questions about Djokovic’s whereabouts following the allegedly positive test for COVID-19 amid a rising pandemic. Djokovic attended two public events on December 16th in Belgrade, as well as an December 17th event in the Serbian capital to honor young tennis players. The event was covered by local media, and parents posted photos on social media showing Djokovic and children not wearing masks. It is unclear whether Djokovic knew the results of his test at the time. Days later he appeared playing tennis in a park in front of his Belgrade apartment. “Legally, Djokovic does not have to explain what happened [after his positive test] “but it would be very good for his reputation here and around the world,” said Sasa Ozmo, a Serbian sports journalist for the N1 TV channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/33027408/novak-djokovic-parents-join-protest-serbia-australian-visa-hearing-looms

