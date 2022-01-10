



TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) The headache continues for passengers as flights continue to be disrupted. The leaflets were seen arriving at Tampa International Airport and immediately checking the boards. Some passengers found they were ready to take off, while others were stranded. Covid-19 disrupting the navigation industry, the impact was felt in Tampa

E vonuan; now I hope not to cancel, said traveler Michael Kithley. I hope he does not delay me for my next flight to Charlotte. Kithley is trying to make it home to Virginia Beach with a connection through Charlottes Airport. He said he had no problems entering Tampa. As of 11:15 a.m. Sunday, FlightAware shows 32 cancellations and 38 delays. To date, there are 1,122 total cancellations within, inside or outside the US Since Christmas Eve, more than 20,000 flights across the county have been canceled. Southwest Airlines has suspended more flights in recent days than any other airline in the US, according to FlightAware. Southwest canceled 233 flights and United canceled 176 as of Sunday morning. Hillsborough County opens third free COVID-19 testing site

The airlines said they continue to face staff shortages due to winter storms and employees calling ill with the omicron variant of COVID-19. Southwest is one of many airlines offering rewards to health workers for forcing them to take extra tours while trying to find enough crews to carry out flight schedules. Airlines recommend that passengers sign up for text notifications, so if there are any changes to the flight, they will be notified immediately.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfla.com/news/hillsborough-county/travel-woes-continue-as-tampa-international-airport-sees-more-disruptions/

