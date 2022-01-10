iShares IXUS ETF: International stocks are undervalued (NASDAQ: IXUS)

Richard Drury / DigitalVision via Getty Images

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund offering exposure to “a wide range of international market companies developing and developing”, the former US, with a focus on global diversification and efficiency and cost. The fund’s expenditure ratio is 0.09%, as stated in the prospectus. As of January 7, 2022, IXUS had $ 32.75 billion in active assets under management.

It is important to note that IXUS has many properties; 4,295 as of January 6, 2022. The larger the number of holdings (i.e. the more diversified), the more likely a fund is to trace broader indices. In other words, IXUS is more likely to represent a “beta” source rather than offering “alpha” (or potential for high performance). However, IXUS does not invest in US stocks; it invests abroad, which is an implicit protection of FX, and offers some escape from US markets (especially for US investors).

IXUS standard index, MSCI ACWI ex USA IMI Index (ACWI stands for Worldwide Index) had 6,722 components as of December 31, 2021. However, the larger holdings within IXUS reflect the larger index of its chosen standard (whose reform seeks to repeat). Therefore, we can safely use the index data provided by the most recent data sheet to evaluate the IXUS rating.

(Produced by the author using data from iShares)

As of December 31, 2021, the IXUS standard maintained a subsequent price / profit ratio of 16.86x, a future price / profit ratio of 14.32x (i.e. a future profit yield of 6.98%, which is relatively high) and a ratio / book price of 1.87x (with relatively cheap views). These figures also imply a future return on equity of about 13% (future earnings versus book value). This is reasonable, though not high (many US core capital funds offer ROEs of more than 20%, but funds are also traded at much higher ratings).

Major geographical exposures include certain markets that are generally less expensive than US markets: Japan and the United Kingdom are, for example, the main exposures. Japanese and UK stocks are often associated with “value”, due to their cheaper valuations, and underperformance compared to growth stocks.

(iShares)

It is not clear that these markets will recover, although a shaking of US monetary policy (as expected) in 2022 could put pressure on discounted tech stock cash flow estimates, thus making ‘value markets’ more attractive. In any case, IXUS can be “safer” if the tightening of monetary policy exceeds expectations, and thus, regardless of the assessment, IXUS can still represent a reasonable addition to a wider portfolio of capital.

Professor Damodaran has recently posted an updated market capitalization risk premiums maturing since 1 January 2022, of 4.90%, as well as updated estimates of country risk premiums, which are relevant in this case, as we need to produce a weighted cost of capital for IXUS. That is, due to all the geographical exposures of the fund outside the United States.

(Author’s calculations: ERP data from Professor Damodaran; and government bond yields, as risk-free rates, on world government bonds.)

According to my calculations, the fair cost of capital for IXUS is 6.77%. This is the return we must seek. In combination with the previous data presented, I also postpone Morningstar analysts ’estimates showing the potential for three- to five-year average revenue growth rates at 13.89% (as of January 2022). I work this on the short-term rating gauge below, eventually reaching an average of about 13.1% in the fifth year.

(Author calculations)

Over 65% of the implied, based on our current capital cost estimates, suggests that the fund is undervalued. Put more realistically, it means that implicit returns are over 6.77% per year; to settle for fair value, we are seeing returns of approximately 10.78% per annum, if we expect the implied risk premium to be “raised”. Otherwise, if the long-term ERP were 6.77% to estimate terminal year earnings in the fifth year, the implied IRR would be much more than 15% based on the same earnings forecasts.

It is safer to assume that international stock flows, which appear to be traded at relatively cheap valuations, will remain almost as stable as in the past. That is, “at best”, given that IXUS entries have been strong. Based on the following data, one-year subsequent inflows were positive by $ +6.35 billion for IXUS alone.

(ETFDB.com)

And yet, the risk premium implicitly seems elevated. Therefore, I would expect the cost of capital to hold at a higher rate, but the potential for returns over 10% per annum for the coming years is still in perspective. This is also supported by a future ROE of 13% (i.e., if the price / book ratio were constant, next year returns in theory would be 13%).

Also, the yield of future gains of just under 7% at the current market price for IXUS is quite high, considering that the 10-year fund-weighted yield (weighted by geographical exposures) is only 1.33% of my calculations. International stocks actually look quite cheap and would seem capable of affording higher interest rates globally if other central banks followed suit (after the US tightening).

I will remain cautiously wary of international stocks; given the relatively modest base returns on equity, a large position is not favorable. But earnings forecasts and a reasoned implicit cost of capital appear to support the IXUS rating. As IXUS will tend to correlate with wider markets, this would also help to support a rising stock perspective as a class of assets more broadly.