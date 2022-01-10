International
International races fly under the radar in Lost Hills | tidings
Passers-by along Highway 46 see the Lost Hills primarily as a place with busy oil fields, extensive orchards and a thriving farming community. Few people reach the peak of the enchanting spectacle that periodically lifts the sky over the northwestern desert of Kern County.
Not many people even know it in Bakersfield, Lost Hills attracts international competitors who come in hundreds hundreds once or twice a year to spend a week in dusty space and fly small planes.
They travel in rented cars, take out the bikes they store in a nearby mine, and eat later at Denny’s or somewhere along Interstate 5. It’s a friendly company until 9 p.m.
The sport that made Lost Hills famous from Western Europe to New Zealand is called free flight. Competitors launch an aircraft of their own construction in hopes of keeping it in the air for a set minimum time. According to international rules, they must repeat the action once an hour for increasing duration. Connections are resolved by a “flight”.
The catch is that competitors have no way to control their plane remotely, and so often it flies at a distance. And that’s why Lost Hills is such a great place for free flights.
160 membersLost Hills Cheap Flight Model Airport Association owns 630 acres donated to it in the 1990s. Together with land it borrows from nearby gypsum mining company HM Holloway, the group offers unmatched voids. The closest threats are the walnut orchards miles away.
“There are not many (places) like Lost Hills that have so much land,” said Tony Stillman, technical safety director at the Aeronautics Model Academy in Muncie, Ind. He called Lost Hills Airport “a mecca that people from around the world want to fly.”
There are other reputable free flight areas in Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Oregon and Texas. But at least domestically, none combines so much open space with so little wind. (In particular, a site in the Taft area was considered the best for the lack of breeze, but it fell in favor when fences were erected more than a decade ago.)
Five hundred people showed up at a world championship in Lost Hills in October 2019. Glenn Schneider, secretary-treasurer of the Lost Hills model association, said 38 countries were represented that year in what constituted an RV village.
“It was a big job,” he said.
Free flight is not so much an event as it is a racing class distinguished by different aircraft sizes, equipment and departure procedures.
Some aircraft are strictly aircraft; others operate for a certain time with rubber bands, liquid fuel or electricity. Competitors can launch their aircraft by hand or drop it with a stretch belt or, depending on the competition, lift it with a pull line like a kite before launching it.
Once they fly in the air, airplanes can capture a wind thermal, which is not always a blow of good luck apparently. While there may be some benefits to riding air currents, they can carry an airplane for miles. Some model planes hit a thermal and is no longer heard.
“I had one that went from here to Taft in New Cuyama,” said Peter Allnutt, a 20-time member of the Canadian national free-flying team and a part-time resident of Taft, who at the age of 88 flies almost every day. . “A lady was up in the hills looking for cattle and she found him.”
Aircraft builders try to avoid such episodes by installing a mechanism that causes a stabilizer to appear after a certain duration, usually causing the ship to spiral. More people are also using headlights lately.
Other technological advances revolve around stronger and lighter materials, though superior patient craftsmanship and precise adjustment often win the day.
Sometimes planes land in an orchard and it is usually not a problem. Schneider said the association has equipment for removing aircraft from the claws of a walnut tree without damaging the model or garden. It’s easier than trying to pick up a jet plane from a cornfield in the Midwestern, he added.
Stillman said the activity is considered safe, as the planes are slow and light. Even if they hit something, they generally do not cause damage.
But they have a kind of mind of their own, hence the motorcycles used to chase the wrong planes.
“That’s half the fun of the whole business,” Schneider said.
A series of races will start in February and run until April or May before another season begins in September, Schneider said. Fifty-five people from around the world have already registered to take part in a tour next month at the association’s airport north of Highway 46 along Holloway Road. In general, unobstructed spectators are welcome free of charge.
Holloway President Vard Terry has found that free pilots are good neighbors over the years, always cleaning themselves up. He said the company is happy to house them.
“It ‘s amazing because they just invade the desert there to the west of our mines,” he said. “Sometimes you just see them heading across the desert on their motorbike following their plane.”
Sources
2/ https://www.bakersfield.com/news/international-competitions-fly-under-the-radar-at-lost-hills/article_be188256-701a-11ec-8fc1-0f410a96671b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]