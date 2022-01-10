United passengers upset after waiting nearly 3 hours on asphalt at DIA





DENVER United Airlines passengers are upset after Thursday’s flight to Denver International Airport turned into a nearly three-hour wait on the tarmac. Passengers aboard United Flight 2412 that landed on the DIA on Thursday lost patience as their plane landed on the runway for two hours and 45 minutes waiting for a gate. Just when we got off the runway, the captain took notice and said we would not get off for 30 minutes to an hour, said United passenger Antionette Garcia. He comes back after an hour and said, we still do not have a bay to enter. Garcia said her flight was not the only one waiting for a gate that night. The captain told the passengers that there were at least 20 other aircraft in the same position. She said that once they left, the situation inside the airport was not much better. There were thousands of people sitting on the floor, sitting in seats, waiting around trying to figure out how they would get their flights because all flights have been canceled at this point, Garcia said. United Airlines is blaming an increase in Omicron cases for the shutdown. In a statement to Denver7, the airline said the cases have impacted ground operations in the DIA. The nationwide increase in Omicron cases has had a direct impact on our operations, including the vendors responsible for refueling our aircraft at Denver International Airport. “We are sorry for the interruption and we are working hard to get our customers on their way,” the statement said. However, Flight Captain 2412 told his passengers another story. The captain said ground crews were fired amid a contract dispute. He said, Look, I will be honest with you at this point. United have contract disputes with fuel employees and they were fired tonight, Garcia said. United Airlines was fined $ 1.9 million last year by the Federal Aviation Administration for long asphalt delays for 20 domestic flights and 5 international flights at various airports throughout the United States. Interruptions in the DIA have continued to cause delays and cancellations across the country. On Saturday, the DIA reported 249 canceled flights and 252 delays. And the airport led the country in the number of flights canceled on Sunday, according to and FlightAware.

