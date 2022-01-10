NYC apartment fire: At least 19 dead, including 9 children – National

A faulty space heater on a cold Sunday morning caused a fire that filled a high-rise building in the Bronx with dense smoke, killing 19 people, including nine children. This was New York’s deadliest fire in three decades.

Trapped residents smashed windows for air and tucked wet towels under the doors as smoke billowed from an apartment downstairs where the fire started. Many lame children were seen being given oxygen after it was performed. The evacuees had soot-covered faces.

Firefighters found victims on every floor, many of them in cardiac and respiratory arrest, said Firefighter Commissioner Daniel Nigro. Some people “could not escape because of the volume of smoke,” he said. More than five dozen people were injured and 13 people were hospitalized in critical condition. The fire commissioner said most of the victims had heavy smoke inhalation.

Mayor Eric Adams praised NYFD firefighters for continuing the rescue even after their oxygen tanks were depleted.

Stefan Ringel, a senior Adams adviser, said the children who died were 16 years old or younger. Adams said at a news conference that many of the residents were originally from the West African nation of The Gambia.

A man who retreated to safety said he was initially mocked when the fire alarm went off, saying he would have been numb to them due to frequent false alarms in the apartment tower.

Nigro said investigators found the fire “started in a malfunctioning electric space heater” in an apartment unit that includes the second and third floors of the 19-storey building. The apartment door and a staircase door remained open, allowing smoke to spread rapidly throughout the building, Nigro said.

Building resident Sandra Clayton said she ran to escape when she saw the corridor filled with black smoke and heard people shouting, “Get out! Get out! “

















Clayton, 61, said she went down a dark ladder, grabbing her dog in the arms. The smoke was so thick and black that she could not see, but she could tell there were other tenants nearby because she heard their wailing and cries in panic.

Her dog, Mocha, slipped from her arms into the mess and was later found dead on the stairs.

“I ran up the stairs as much as I could, but people were falling on me, screaming,” Clayton said of a hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation.

About 200 firefighters responded to the building at 181 East Road around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Building resident Luis Rosa also thought it was a false alarm at first, but when an announcement came out on his phone, he and his mother began to worry. At that time, smoke began to spread in his apartment on the 13th floor and he heard sirens from afar.

He opened the front door, but the smoke was too thick to escape, he said.

“Once I opened the door, I could not even see that far into the hallway,” Rosa told the Associated Press. “So I said, okay, we can’t go down the stairs, because if we go down the stairs, we’ll end up drowning.”

“All we could do was wait,” he said.

















Another resident, Vernessa Cunningham, said she ran home from church after receiving an alarm on her cell phone that the building was on fire.

“I could not believe what I was seeing. I was in shock, “said Cunningham, 60, of a nearby school where some residents gathered. “I could see my apartment. The windows were all broken. “And I could see the flames coming from the back of the building.”

The 120-unit building at the Twin Parks North West complex was built in 1973 as part of a project to build modern, affordable housing in the Bronx.

The pale brown building looks over a junction of smaller, outdated brick buildings overlooking Webster Avenue, one of the Bronx main streets.

By Sunday afternoon, all that remained visible from the unit where the fire started was an open black hole where the windows had been blown up. The apartments up to the 12th floor also had broken glass. The intersection was drowned out by police vehicles and firefighters, and viewers were still taking cell phone pictures of the structure as darkness fell.

“There is no guarantee that there is a fire alarm that works in any apartment, or in any common area,” he told the AP Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democrat representing the area. “Most of these buildings do not have a sprinkler system. And so the housing stock in the Bronx is much more vulnerable to devastating fires than most of the stock in the city. ”

Nigro and Torres both compared the severity of the fire to a 1990 blaze at the “Happy Land” social club, where 87 people were killed when a man set the building on fire after quarreling with his ex-girlfriend and being kicked out of the club. in the Bronx.

Sunday’s death toll was the highest for a fire in the city since the “Happy Land” fire. It was also the deadliest fire in a U.S. apartment building since 2017, when 13 people died in an apartment building, also in the Bronx, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.

The fire started with a three-year-old boy playing with the stove burner and led to several law changes in New York City, including creating a plan to educate children and parents about fire safety and requiring the installation of several apartment buildings. from the fire department. self-closing doors.

Sunday’s fire broke out just days after 12 people, including eight children, were killed in a fire at a Philadelphia home. The deadliest fire before that was in 1989 when a fire in an apartment building in Tennessee killed 16 people.

– Associated Press reporters Michael R. Sisak and Jennifer Peltz contributed to this report.