Russia and US launch ‘difficult’ talks on Ukraine

Russia said Sunday it would not make concessions under U.S. pressure and warned that this week’s talks on the Ukraine crisis could end early, while Washington said no progress was expected and progress depended on de-escalation from Moscow.

The tough line from Moscow underscored the fragile prospects for negotiations that Washington hopes will avert the risk of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the most tense point in US-Russia relations since the end of the Cold War three decades ago.

Talks begin in Geneva on Monday before heading to Brussels and Vienna, but the state-run RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying it was entirely possible that diplomacy could end after a single meeting.

“I can not rule out anything, this is a completely possible scenario and Americans … should not have illusions about it,” he was quoted as saying.

“Obviously, we will not make any concessions under pressure” or amid constant threats from the participants in the talks, said Ryabkov, who will lead the Russian delegation in Geneva.

Moscow was not optimistic about going to talks, the Interfax news agency quoted Ryabkov as saying.

The US forecast was just as bleak.

“I do not think we will see any progress next week,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with CNN.

In response to Russian demands for Western security guarantees, the United States and its allies have said they are prepared to discuss the possibility of either side limiting military exercises and the deployment of missiles in the region.

Both sides will put proposals on the table and then see if there are reasons to move forward, Blinken said.

“To make current progress, it is very difficult to see what happens when there is a steady escalation, when Russia has a gun to the head of Ukraine with 100,000 troops near its borders,” Blinken said in an interview with ABC News.

Ahead of the official talks, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Ryabkov in Geneva on Sunday and told him that Washington “would welcome real progress through diplomacy,” the State Department said.

Ryabkov told reporters that his meeting with Sherman had been “complicated but businesslike,” the new Russian news agency Interfax said.

Tens of thousands of Russian troops have gathered inside the border with Ukraine, preparing for what Washington and Kiev say could be an invasion, eight years after Russia invaded the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

Comments by Russia’s Ryabkov, who compared the situation to the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, when the world was on the brink of nuclear war, were in line with the uncompromising line that Russia has been signaling for weeks.

Russia denies plans for the invasion and says it is responding to what it calls aggressive and provocative behavior by the NATO military alliance and Ukraine, which has leaned toward the West and aspires to join NATO.

Further complicating the picture, Russia sent troops to neighboring Kazakhstan last week after the former Soviet oil-producing republic was hit by a wave of unrest. Russia’s foreign ministry reacted angrily on Saturday to Blinken’s insult that “when the Russians are in your house, sometimes it is very difficult to force them to leave.”

Red lines

Last month, Russia presented a set of comprehensive demands, including halting NATO’s further enlargement and ending alliance activity in Central and Eastern European countries that joined after 1997.

The United States and NATO have rejected a large number of Russian proposals as non-initial.

The United States was unwilling to discuss the withdrawal of some US troops from Eastern Europe or to rule out NATO enlargement to include Ukraine, Blinken said.

Abandoning its demands for a more restricted agenda would be a major reduction that Russia seems unlikely to make, especially after weeks of troop movements near Ukraine and a series of harsh statements by President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin leader has said that after successive waves of NATO enlargement, it is time for Russia to implement its “red lines” and ensure that the alliance does not accept Ukraine or deploy weapons systems there that would target Russia. .

Ukraine won a NATO promise in 2008 that it would one day be allowed to join, but diplomats say there is no doubt that will happen soon.

NATO said it is a defense alliance and Moscow has nothing to fear from it. This is far from the worldview of Putin, who sees Russia as threatened by hostile Western powers, he says they have consistently broken promises made since the Cold War ended so as not to extend to its borders. The United States and its allies oppose such promises.

In two talks over the past five weeks, US President Joe Biden warned Putin that Russia would face unprecedented economic sanctions in the event of further aggression against Ukraine. The Group of Seven and the European Union have joined in threatening “massive consequences”.

Putin said this would be a colossal mistake that would lead to a complete breakdown of relations.

In addition to the Geneva talks, Russia will also hold talks with NATO in Brussels on Wednesday and at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna on Thursday.

