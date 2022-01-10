International
The stock of international restaurant brands is delicious (NYSE: QSR)
Good food, chew slowly
We are positive about Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), but we recognize the weaknesses. QSR shares are being hampered in Omicron news, making this a buy option.
Do not swallow QSR shares. Accumulating them among the top $ 50 in stop steps will probably be profitable and reduce the risk.
The 52-week high was $ 71.12. The stock price has recently fallen in the range of $ 58.60. The shares have an implied increase of 24.68% if the price reaches $ 77, as we believe they may be. At a minimum, their implied growth is 13.57% when they reach consensus average price target of $ 66.69.
$ 47 is the low-priced consensus. It is very unlikely to fall so much. Short-term interest rate stands at 2.6% and the stock price is not volatile (Beta= 0.62).
QSR shares showed tremendous resilience throughout the pandemic. They reached $ 78 in 2019 before falling to $ 28 in March ’21. QSR recovered quickly. Shares returned to $ 69 in June ’21.
Searching Alpha posted six bullish articles about QSR in 2021. Wall Street is Bulgarian. The QSR Quantitative rating is 16 out of 38 in the fast food service sector. tidings OPINION is a 100% increase in QSR, but only 61% increase in the fast food service sector. The weekly average sees about nine media articles about QSR, but 14 per week is the latest report.
Six months of factor ratings show that the company is moving strongly forward.
The brand preference is strong
Restaurant Brands Int. is a holding company of “Four of the most beloved brands”. 3G Capital Partners owns about a third of RBI and brings gravitas in QSR.
spring International restaurant brands
The company owns or licenses about 5,000 Tim Hortons, 18,700 Burger King, 3,500 Popeyes restaurants and 1,200 Firehouse Subs operations that the company purchased in November 2021. Its global footprint has points in around 100 countries.
Revenues have grown steadily over the last four years. It rose in FY ’20 to $ 4.97 billion. Revenue was $ 5.6 billion in FY ’19 and $ 5.3 billion in FY ’18. Revenue rose to $ 1.5 billion in the third quarter ’21 (+ 11.8% year-on-year). The subsequent return on 12-month capital reached 26.93%. The net margin reached 13.51%. Fast food restaurants have an average profit margin of 6-9%.
Estimates are that revenues will be +5.7 billion dollars in FY ’21. The company beat EPS estimates in the first three quarters of FY ’21. We expect profits to grow by 14.7% this year.
Another reason to buy is the attractive dividend yield of 3.66%. The QSR dividend yield puts it at 25% of the stock paying dividends. The RBI increased the dividend for seven years. Its salary ratio is 87%. We expect it to drop to ~ 70% this year. SA improved dividend estimates. The next winnings date is February 10, ’22.
Another investment warning has to do with debt. The company carries nearly $ 13 billion debt. It holds $ 1.76 billion (TTM) in cash and + $ 4 billion in equity. Liabilities generally exceed assets. Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow acknowledging this a vulnerability.
The taste gets better given that debt levels are falling relative to profits. The RBI is worth over $ 28 billion and can easily raise capital. Free cash flow is 67% of normal EBIT. Debt is a sign of risk as an investment but not a red flag.
On a positive note, hedge funds bought 220,000 shares last quarter.
The sum of its parts
Honestly, the conditions for 2022 are too weak to estimate revenue, revenue and EPS. Supply chain issues, new COVID variants, manpower shortages, and demands for wage price increases are a network of weaknesses.
Advancement in the food service business requires owners to be agile and INNOVATIVE. Food service businesses with high levels of customer satisfaction as well Popeies there will be repeat customers.
Popeies presented a chicken sandwich in 2019. Some Popeye sold 1000 a day. Popeies canceled a planned advertising campaign. Sales in the same stores skyrocketed + 10%, sales in the third quarter ’19 and fourth quarter increased by 37.9% per year.
Firehouse Subs generate $ 1.1 billion a year Income. This is an increase of ~ 20% in comparable sales over the last two years and ~ 50 million in EBITDA adjusted to 2021. FS has a reputation for a high quality menu.
Tim Hortons serves 2 billion coffees a year. Restaurants earn about $ 9 billion in annual revenue. Coffee sales are 4 times or more those of the Canadian main division of Starbucks (SBUX). 92% of Canadians 19-34 years old have eaten there. Tim Hortons contributes 61% of Restaurant Brands Int. Burger King contributes 31%.
Burger King is the second largest chain of fast food services. It’s seventh in brand value from 204,555 fast food restaurants in America since 2022. The company is renaming with a new logo identity, brand uniforms, packaging, restaurant design and signage and marketing strategy. Fast Company describes RESULT this way:
Efforts to rename Burger King were a huge success, according to the company. Poor fast food outperformed McDonald’s by 66% in terms of consumer buying. The client’s visit target increased by 39%, and Burger King received 1.1 billion impressions in the first five days of the reappointment.
The last crumbs
The restaurant business is delicious and bitter. The investment must be made carefully.
The company is profitable, has high growth potential and is a low risk investment. QSR has positive potential and dividend yield is attractive. Debt and operating cash flow numbers are among our concerns, but they are not red flags.
The acquisition by the Firehouse Subs company during the pandemic was bold; as well as Popeyes’ Extension in South Korea this year. Last year it opened in Spain, Switzerland, China, Brazil, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.
We expect QSR to be better. Buy what you like. Tell us how you like their food and stock.
