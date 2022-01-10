Djokovic starts court battle to stay in Australia after visa waiver – National

The judge who heard Novak Djokovic’s legal challenge to the Australian government’s decision to lift the star tennis player’s entry visa raised concerns Monday about the Serb’s treatment after he was detained on arrival.

Judge Anthony Kelly said it appeared Djokovic had received the medical exemption required from the COVID-19 vaccination before traveling to Melbourne for the Australian Open tennis tournament and presented evidence of that when he sat down Wednesday night.

“The question I’m somewhat worried about is what could this man have done more?” Kelly said as Djokovic’s lawyers described their case challenging the government’s decision to lift his visa.

Djokovic’s condition has been closely followed around the world, creating political tensions between Belgrade and Canberra and sparking heated debates over national vaccination mandates.

At stake is the world number one shot to win a record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, the first major of the year, which starts in Melbourne on 17 January.

Djokovic, 34, has been held in an immigration detention hotel along with long-term asylum seekers since Thursday. He was allowed to attend his attorneys’ rooms for the virtual hearings, but has not been seen in public since arriving in Australia.

His lawyers argue that a recent COVID-19 infection qualified Djokovic for medical exemption from a requirement that non-Australian citizens entering the country be vaccinated twice.

The Australian Government, however, says that non-citizens were not entitled to guaranteed entry into Australia, questioned his alleged exemption and stressed that even if Djokovic wins the lawsuit, it reserved the right to detain him again and for them. remove it from the place.

















Novak Djokovic held “as a prisoner” in a quarantine hotel in Australia, says tennis star’s mother



Exchanges between Kelly and Djokovic’s lawyer, Nicholas Wood, revealed that officials forced the player to turn off his phone from midnight to 7.42am local time, when the decision was made to cancel his visa.

Officials also opposed an agreement to give Djokovic until 8.30am to speak with Tennis Australia tournament organizer and lawyers, the judge said. Instead, Djokovic was awakened by officials around 6am after a short break and pressured to respond “because it was better for him if they made the decision right away”, according to his lawyer.

Wood said Djokovic had provided evidence to support his request for exemption both before boarding his flight and upon arrival, despite not being asked to do so.

Government lawyers will present their case later Monday.

‘Living like an animal’

A group of about 50 supporters gathered outside the Federal District and Family Court on Monday, even though the hearing was practically held due to the Omicron explosion in Australia.

Access to the day’s hearings was hampered by technical issues that repeatedly disrupted live public broadcasting.

Many of the out-of-court supporters, some waving the Serbian flag, held hands and sang as they danced in a circle.

“He lived like an animal in a human zoo,” said one supporter, Petar Nikolic. “What is happening here is non-Australian. “It’s political and obviously racist.”

In Belgrade, Djokovic’s father addressed a small protest in front of the Serbian parliament building on Sunday, also accusing officials of treating his son and all Serbs like animals.

However, popular opinion in Australia, where more than 90 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated, has been largely against the tennis player, particularly in Melbourne, who experienced the world’s longest cumulative blockage.

The country’s COVID-19 cases exceeded 1 million on Monday, with more than half of them registered last week, increasing the number of hospital admissions and putting a strain on supply chains.

POSITIVE TESTED

The saga began when Djokovic posted a photo of himself leaning on his luggage on Instagram last Tuesday, telling the world he would go to Australia to compete in the Open with an exception to vaccination.

A vocal long-term opponent of compulsory vaccination, Djokovic had never revealed his vaccination status, but court documents confirmed he had not been vaccinated.

The French newspaper L’Equipe published a photo of Djokovic taken when he was named Champion of the Daily Champions in the days after he said in a court file that he had tested positive for coronavirus on December 16th.

Rules are rules; The Australian prime minister says Djokovic failed to provide evidence of medical exclusion



Other photos posted on social media showed him appearing at a ceremony in Serbia on the dates immediately after that test.

It was not clear if Djokovic knew about his positive test at the time of the events pictured.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said in his first media interview since the start of the commotion that his organization had been talking to federal and state officials for months to ensure the safe passage of players.

The Czech player Renata Voracova, who was held in the same detention hotel as Djokovic and had her visa revoked after problems with her exclusion from the vaccine, left the country without challenging her status, the Czech Foreign Ministry said.