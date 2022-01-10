Falling air traffic due to pandemic caused Victoria International Airport revenue of almost $ 50 million – Saanich News

Authority managing Victoria International Airport lost nearly $ 50 million in revenue in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report, which also includes some potentially positive news for Canada’s 10th largest airport. based on 2020 figures.

The figure of nearly $ 50 million in lost revenue appears in the report of the Board of Directors of the Victoria Airport Authority, which was presented to the Saanich Central Council on Monday.

“2021 was another challenging year for Victoria International Airport as the aviation industry continued to experience the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel,” it said. “Continued health measures, border closures and changes in travel rules continued to affect passenger volumes and revenue.”

The report adds that the authority provided an unspecified amount of debt financing from the CIBC to help cope with lost liquidity. “Through cost control, (Victoria International Airport) is projected to make a small profit, no money items,” it said. “Capital projects are kept to a minimum.”

The significant decline in revenue reflects lower passenger volumes. Passenger and aircraft activity typically accounts for 90 percent of revenue. While the airport registered more than 1.9 million passengers in 2019, passengers fell to just under 575,000 in 2020. Update figures for 2021 show a nominal increase to just over 576,000 for 2021.

But the report also notes that passenger numbers increased “significantly” in the second half of 2021 in a trend that is expected to continue in 2022.

Developments such as the arrival of the low-cost Flair carrier offering non-stop Edmonton, Calgary and Kitchener / Waterloo lines and the arrival of Swoop offering non-stop routes to Edmonton and Calgary spurred growth. WestJet, meanwhile, launched non-stop routes to Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Ottawa. International travel to the United States also resumed in late 2021 after the federal government had lifted restrictions in force since March 2020.

2021 also witnessed the completion or commencement of several new business developments on airport lands, including the completion of the new Titan Boats manufacturing facility and the Western Canada Marine Spill Response facility. However, probably no one has brought as much interest as the authority deal with York Realty leading to a large warehouse to be operated by Amazon in front of a residential neighborhood in Sydney.

The original design of the building (since the revision) caused considerable controversy as locals complained about the appearance of the building. The lack of pre-announcement consultation also blurred the feathers.

The report also updates the public on plans to fix a deadlock that has left a $ 4.3 million connecting road extension unusable.

“The final construction was coordinated to accommodate CCTV cameras, which will offer (air traffic control) the ability to see the newly built eastern extension of the Taxiway Echo and further allow aircraft to enter the entire length of the Taxiway Echo. “It says.

Overall, the report speaks of better days ahead at the airport in anticipating higher consumer confidence in air travel as vaccination rates rise and travel restrictions are eased. That said, he also calls on governments to take a broader perspective in the face of future pandemics.

“The aviation industry regularly manages risk and recognizes that it can not be completely eliminated, but managed in a way to move people safely,” it said. “This is a perspective for governments to consider how they can not only protect their citizens from the virus, but also how to protect their citizens from unemployment.”

As a generator of about $ 1 billion a year in economic activity, a “vitally thriving” airport is critical to the region’s overall economic vitality, it said.

