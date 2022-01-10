International trade panel favors US in Canadian milk dispute | News, Sports, Work

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced this week that the U.S. has won a dispute with Canada over imports and exports of milk and dairy products.

If the Canadian authorities keep their promise to rectify the matter, the International Trade Commission said the move could boost US milk imports to Canada by $ 227 million.

According to a press release from the US Trade Representative’s office, Canada was using a tariff quota system – a tool of commercial law that allows countries to import a certain amount of specific goods at low or no tax – to close a share of the dairy market specifically for Canadian milk processors.

Canada called that part of it “Supply Management” system, which is the term used for the country’s complex quota system, import duties and other mechanisms used to support its dairy industry.

U.S. officials argued that the result was a highly protected Canadian dairy market, a violation of the United States-Mexico-Canada 2020 Agreement that established trade regulations between the three countries.

Representatives of the North and New York country showed particular interest in the issue when it began. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer wrote a letter to former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture George “With Sun” Perdue in September 2020, urging the two to discuss the issue with Canadian officials.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in a May 2021 letter to Tai trade representative requested a panel for resolving disputes under the USMCA.

This is the first time the settlement panel has been used, and US officials are pleased to announce the resolution in their favor. Canada has been ordered to end tariff quota practices by February 3rd “Today’s decision is an important victory for American dairy farmers. Jim Mulhern, president of the National Federation of Dairy Producers, said in a press release to the U.S. Trade Representative. “The United States and Canada negotiated specific market access terms covering a wide variety of dairy products, but instead of playing by mutually agreed rules, Canada ignored its commitments.”

New York federal officials are pleased with the development.

“I am pleased to announce that, following my advocacy, Nordic dairy farmers will have deserved access to the Canadian dairy industry after suffering unjust restrictions.” said Stefanik in a statement.

Schumer said the panel decision was one “Massive victory” for dairy farmers in the north of the state.

“This decision will ensure that the New York dairy industry takes full advantage of the expanded market access opportunities of the USMCA agreement, unhindered by unreasonable trade barriers.” he said in a statement.

Instead, dairy industry officials are excited. In one “Agricultural news flash” released by Jefferson County Economic Development, Agriculture Coordinator Jay M. Matteson said the Canadian market represented the third largest export market for U.S. dairy products between January and October 2021, at about $ 478 million.

“Resolving this dispute should increase the total volume of exports to Canada. said Matteson.

However, Matteson warned that this would not directly lead to higher milk prices being paid to US dairy farmers.

“It is beneficial for dairy farmers and the entire dairy industry, in creating more demand for American milk.” he said. “Our dairy industry is a global industry. “The prices of milk paid to farmers benefit greatly from milk exports outside the United States, so it is important that some agreements are implemented (fairly) for each country involved.”

Canadian officials accepted the resolution in a joint statement, claiming the decision favors Canada and includes key victories for the Canadian dairy industry.

Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture, and Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business, and Economic Development, issued a statement Tuesday.

“We are pleased with the report of the dispute resolution panel, which decided overwhelmingly in favor of Canada and its dairy industry.” they said. “In particular, it is important to note that the panel explicitly recognizes the legitimacy of Canada ‘s supply management system.”

The ministers said they would work with the Canadian dairy industry as they redesign the supply management system to bring it into line with the trade deal, which Canadians refer to as the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement.

“Canada takes its commitments and obligations under international agreements seriously.” said the ministers. “These include what Canada has under CUSMA with the United States, Canada’s closest trading partner.”