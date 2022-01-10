International
Monroeville’s Ahmad Matour wins the International BodyBuilders Federation professional card
Ahmad Matour’s focus on the National Physics Committee National Championship last month was clear.
Weight training weeks and a proper diet regimen spurred the Monroeville resident’s goal to win his International BodyBuilders Federation professional card at the Dec. 18 competition in Orlando, Fla.
The mission was accomplished.
Matour, 28, one of the region’s best bodybuilders, was ranked second out of 15 in the lightweight category – 143 to 156 pounds – and he can now call himself a professional in his craft.
“It’s an amazing feeling because it has been my dream since I was a kid to become a professional,” he said.
The two best winners in the lightweight category won their pro cards. He was one in a dozen overall to achieve this success.
Matour, who weighed 153.4 pounds, woke up at 5 a.m. on the day of the tanning contest, and the bias started at 9 p.m.
He found himself in second place after the bias and held that place until the final.
Of the 15 that started in the Matour division, 10 returned to the finals and only five, including Matour, made their final routines.
“The morning bias went very well, but for the finals, there were a number of delays,” Matour said. “The final was supposed to start at 17:00, but they did not start until 19:30 and the whole final was not completed until after midnight. It was a really long day from waking up at 5am to tanning until the morning session and until the final. It was difficult because on the day of the competition, everything had to be at the right point. The change of time really affects every bodybuilder. Once you have a plan, it is really important to be able to stick to it.
“They were rushing a bit in the final and I do not think they were paying as much attention to (the routine) as they usually do. I think they went crazy after the prejudice. “I do not think I could have done much more.”
Matour, a native of the Kingdom of Jordan, knew what it was like to do well in the December race in Orlando. He won the lightweight title at last year’s Amateur Olympics, defeating six others in the division.
The victory closed 2020, which also included a victory at the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio, nine months ago at the start of the Covid pandemic.
Matour, who trains and trains others at LA Fitness in Monroeville, said that throughout the wild day of the race, as well as the days before the event, he was grateful for the support of a dozen friends and family who were there with him. in Orlando.
Now, Matour is focusing on his upcoming races and what it will take to be ready for them.
“I definitely need to take some time,” he said. “Now that I have my professional card, I do not have a weight cap. I can go up to 212 pounds. That gives me almost another 50 to 60 pounds to put in and be able to compete in the pro league. “The rest time will depend on how much progress I make.”
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 724-226-4665, [email protected] or via Twitter .
Sources
2/ https://triblive.com/sports/monroevilles-ahmad-matour-earns-international-federation-of-bodybuilders-pro-card/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]