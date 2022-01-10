Monroeville’s Ahmad Matour wins the International BodyBuilders Federation professional card

Ahmad Matour’s focus on the National Physics Committee National Championship last month was clear.

Weight training weeks and a proper diet regimen spurred the Monroeville resident’s goal to win his International BodyBuilders Federation professional card at the Dec. 18 competition in Orlando, Fla.

The mission was accomplished.

Matour, 28, one of the region’s best bodybuilders, was ranked second out of 15 in the lightweight category – 143 to 156 pounds – and he can now call himself a professional in his craft.

“It’s an amazing feeling because it has been my dream since I was a kid to become a professional,” he said.

The two best winners in the lightweight category won their pro cards. He was one in a dozen overall to achieve this success.

Matour, who weighed 153.4 pounds, woke up at 5 a.m. on the day of the tanning contest, and the bias started at 9 p.m.

He found himself in second place after the bias and held that place until the final.

Of the 15 that started in the Matour division, 10 returned to the finals and only five, including Matour, made their final routines.

“The morning bias went very well, but for the finals, there were a number of delays,” Matour said. “The final was supposed to start at 17:00, but they did not start until 19:30 and the whole final was not completed until after midnight. It was a really long day from waking up at 5am to tanning until the morning session and until the final. It was difficult because on the day of the competition, everything had to be at the right point. The change of time really affects every bodybuilder. Once you have a plan, it is really important to be able to stick to it.

“They were rushing a bit in the final and I do not think they were paying as much attention to (the routine) as they usually do. I think they went crazy after the prejudice. “I do not think I could have done much more.”

Matour, a native of the Kingdom of Jordan, knew what it was like to do well in the December race in Orlando. He won the lightweight title at last year’s Amateur Olympics, defeating six others in the division.

The victory closed 2020, which also included a victory at the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio, nine months ago at the start of the Covid pandemic.

Matour, who trains and trains others at LA Fitness in Monroeville, said that throughout the wild day of the race, as well as the days before the event, he was grateful for the support of a dozen friends and family who were there with him. in Orlando.

Now, Matour is focusing on his upcoming races and what it will take to be ready for them.

“I definitely need to take some time,” he said. “Now that I have my professional card, I do not have a weight cap. I can go up to 212 pounds. That gives me almost another 50 to 60 pounds to put in and be able to compete in the pro league. “The rest time will depend on how much progress I make.”