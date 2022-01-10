Sri Lanka demands Chinese debt restructuring in the midst of crisis





Gotabaya Rajapaksa meets with Chinese Foreign Minister, noting economic crisis stemming from pandemic



Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday sought Chinese help to restructure the island state owes debt to the Asian giant. The president noted that it would be a great relief for the country if attention were paid to debt restructuring as a solution to the economic crisis posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Presidential Media Division said. in a statement on Mr Gotabayas’s meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Colombo. Mr Wang wrapped up his five-nation tour of coastal countries in the Indian Ocean Region with a one-day visit to Colombo on Sunday, following a visit to the Maldives. Sri Lanka owes China over $ 5 billion, which accounts for about 10% of the country’s total external debt. Mr Gotabaya’s request from Beijing to restructure it comes amid an unprecedented economic meltdown in Sri Lanka, where the country’s foreign exchange reserves are falling sharply following the devastating impact of the pandemic on its key export and tourism sectors over the past two years. . In November, Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves stood at $ 1.6 billion, sparking widespread concerns about how Colombo could pay its high import bill, especially when the Sri Lankan rupee has weakened significantly. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa made a similar request to New Delhi in February 2020 for a debt moratorium, but since then there has been no response. “If India agrees to defer the debt by three years, we can convince others,” he said. Mahinda Hindu in New Delhi. Requirements in India New Delhi has not yet responded to the latest requests from Colombo for emergency credit lines for food, fuel and medicine imports and a foreign exchange to boost reserves, although Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has assured Colombo of support in difficult times . Greeted FM GL Peiris of Sri Lanka in the New Year. A trusted friend, India will support Sri Lanka in these difficult times. Agreed to stay in close contact, said Mr. Jaishankar in a Twitter post recently. While it remains to be seen when and how much aid Colombos will receive in the coming weeks, the country needs to prepare to meet its formidable external debt obligations for 2022, amounting to over $ 7 billion. dollars, including $ 500 million bond repayments in January and $ 1 billion. July. In addition to China’s request to help Sri Lanka attract Chinese tourists, President Gotabaya said that if a concessional trade credit scheme could be initiated for imports from China, it would enable the industries to function smoothly. China is Sri Lanka’s largest import partner, with 22% of the island nation’s imports originating in China. Foreign Minister Wang also met with Prime Minister Mahinda for talks. I had a very pleasant meeting with the Foreign Minister of #China. Discussions focused on the logistics of facilitating the return of many #lka med students to China. A number of issues were also discussed including Tourism, investment, # COVID19SL facilitation and post-Covid preparedness, Mahinda wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/sri-lanka-seeks-chinese-debt-restructuring-amid-crisis/article38205142.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

